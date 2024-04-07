“AD Is Coasting On Defense!”: Lakers Reddit Deciphers Anthony Davis’ Up And Down Defensive Stances

The Los Angeles Lakers have climbed to the 8th spot on the Western Conference table following their latest 116-97 home victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The hosts’ Anthony Davis acted as a major architect behind the triumph as his defensive prowess seemingly went a long way in limiting the opposition. However, following these endeavors, a fan had quite the negative statement to make on Reddit.

With the caption, “AD is coasting on defense!” the post provided a detailed overview of his engagement on the defensive end. Despite initially calling out the Chicago-born’s lack of effort, the Lakers fans applauded his capabilities. He outlined how Davis could turn up the intensity on a whim. His recent display against the Cavs with 9 stocks (3 steals and 6 blocks) as per ESPN lives as the greatest proof of this very fact.

This remarkable skill set excited the fan as they remained hopeful of the team’s chances in the playoffs. The supporter believed that the combination of Davis and a healthy LeBron James on both ends of the floor could defeat any team in the NBA. Hence, they liked his chances against the likes of even the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets, in the process of backing the Lakers franchise.

Amidst the optimism, the player’s efforts have justified all kinds of support from fans. Featuring in 72 games this season, the 6ft 10″ star is averaging 24.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.4 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game as per ESPN. Thus, his overall gameplay remains invaluable to the Lakers as the organization makes the final push toward the postseason.

A closer look at the individual game of Anthony Davis

This season, Davis has emerged as a talismanic figure for the Lakers. Averaging career-high rebounds per game, his gameplay throughout the season has remained consistent. On top of it, his availability has played a key role in keeping the franchise in playoff contention. Consequently, his contributions have added volume to the talks around him winning the Defensive Player of the Year this time around.

The award has eluded the Lakers center throughout his career. However, his aim remained fixated on bigger rewards this season. “At this point, I’m just trying to win (games), continue to have the presence on defense and if that seems to be in the plans for me to win it this year, then, obviously, it’ll be exciting for me to have one of those under my belt,” Davis told Silver Screen and Roll‘s Jacob Rude.

As per Sporting News , AD remains the third favorite to win the award with +20000 odds. The three-time DPOY Rudy Gobert (-500) tops the chart while the rookie Victor Wembyama (+1300) follows him as a close second. At this closing stage of the season, Davis remains a bit too far off to eventually secure the coveted glory.

Nonetheless, he has kept the postseason dreams of the Lakers nation alive. Following last year’s humiliation in the Eastern Conference Finals, the fanbase hopes for a better outcome. Undoubtedly, Davis will have a lot to say in that regard as the franchise searches for their 18th.