“Adam Sandler and Jack Nicholson had to walk out after Kevin Durant torched the Lakers!”: When the Anger Management stars abruptly left the Staples Center

So when celebrity Lakers fans Jack Nicholson and Adam Sandler are watching, does Kevin Durant take it easy? Absolutely not!

Los Angeles, the city of stars. It is natural for the rich and famous to be in and around a city as great as LA and if you happen to be a sports fan, you will know that the Lakers are the greatest franchise in the NBA.

The Lakers games are nothing short of a celebrity runway. From Hollywood stars to athletes from other sports, there is no shortage of star power in Los Angeles.

So, when Jack Nicholson, the famed actor from The Shining, and Adam Sandler, who stared in Grown-Ups show up, you know the camera will be on them.

But what does the opposition team do? And what if the opposition has a player by the name of Kevin Durant, who is closing in on a scoring title, what does he do then?

He erupts like a super volcano and destroys the Lakers, of course! Yes, on that fateful night, Kevin Durant had no regard or respect for Laker fans.

Anger Management stars Jack Nicholson and Adam Sandler leave the Staples Center after watching Kevin Durant destroy the Lakers!

Kevin Durant is on the verge of winning the scoring title and he needs to keep putting up numbers to ward off a late charge from Carmelo Anthony. He faces the Lakers at their home in the Staples Center.

In attendance are Hollywood royalty, Jack Nicholson and Adam Sandler. The Anger Management stars are here to support Kobe Bryant and the Lakers.

Does Durant care? No. He goes off for 42 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. The Lakers get blown out in front of the stars and they leave early.

Yes, the duo decided it was enough and they didn’t bother to stay till the end of the game. That wasn’t the first or last time the two showed up for Laker games. However, since Kobe’s demise, Jack has not been seen in Laker games.

Let’s hope that changes soon!

