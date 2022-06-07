“Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant”: Shannon Sharpe answers NBA Twitter on who could defeat the trio of Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird

Shannon Sharpe answers a great question for the NBA Twitter but most fans aren’t happy with his answer involving Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, and obviously, LeBron James.



We, as NBA fans, enjoy discussing hypotheticals all the time, whether it is a one-on-one game between players from different generations or our all-time five against anybody.

That has become the NBA community’s go-to game. If one puts a decent enough question, they might even get an answer from Kevin Durant or Draymond Green. They are some of the top players who love interactions with fans.

Also read: “I’m doing this drill that they say Steph be doing”: Anthony Edwards reveals his welcome to the NBA moment

This is the best way to do that because it sometimes stirs things and gets media attention, which some players enjoy as much as playing basketball.

Some big-name analysts also take time to indulge in this and give their two cents. Shannon Sharpe of Fox Sports recently answered a question that involved Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird.

Shannon Sharpe lets NBA Twitter know that Kobe Bryant, LBJ, and KD are beating MJ, Magic, and Larry. Most didn’t agree, but a few did.

The NFL legend and Skip Bayless’ partner in crime on Undisputed, took time to give his opinion on who can beat the team of the trio of the biggest stars of the 80s and 90s, i.e., MJ, Magic, and Larry.

While he gave a convincing answer, most NBA Twitter didn’t believe it to be true including Ron Harper.

Not in the prime of there careers… — Ron Harper (@HARPER04_5) June 7, 2022

Bron can’t shoot, MJ would lock Kobe up. KD will be a problem. On the other end, nobody is checking MJ OR Bird and Magic will consistently put them in position to score at will. Bird & Magic elite passers as well. — Aaron T. Starks 🌊 (@StarkyLuv73) June 7, 2022

Not if they play by pre 1990 rules. Hard fouls, hand checks, and all.

It’s like if today’s QBs (mahomes rodgers) had to play in pre 1990s NFL. They couldn’t cut it. — RJS✍🏈🎸🌊 (@r_thor2B) June 7, 2022

I still think that MJ, Bird and Magic take the cake. 3 of the clutchest superstars in history. Swap KD for Shaq and you MIGHT have an argument — Jonno Stowell (@StowellJonno) June 7, 2022

Some did.

No brainer! #Kobe #Bron #KD would win in a route. Bird not Magic can guard either of these guys. MJ can’t guard everyone, 🤷🏾‍♂️😂😂😂 — Ike Reese (@Ike58Reese) June 7, 2022

Not a good question bird n magic were ok scorers n average defenders LeBron kobe n KD(sometimes) are elite at everything n their primes — CUTS4DAYS (@mrmiked315) June 7, 2022

Also read: “I am harshly grading Stephen Curry as I’ve been told he’ll vault into the top 10 if he wins FMVP”: Skip Bayless reasons why he grades the GSW MVP ‘B’ for a 29-point Game 2 performance