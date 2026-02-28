“Adam Silver Gotta Fine Them”: Charles Barkley Brutally Roasts Lakers for “Tanking” After Loss to Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers’ 25/26 season has been turbulent, to say the least. At times, they look like championship contenders, but on nights like Thursday’s game against the Phoenix Suns, they look defeated before the final buzzer. The dominance that surrounded the Lakers in the first half of the season is evaporating with each passing day.

Advertisement

LeBron James is still balling at 41, and the squad also features Luka Doncic, one of the most dynamic scorers in the league today. The Lakers currently sit at No. 6 in the competitive Western Conference, which means they would have a locked-in playoff spot if the season ended today.

Still, there is growing concern around the team. Los Angeles is riding a three-game losing streak, capped by a 113-110 heartbreaker against the Suns last night after Royce O’Neale hit a game-winning three. What makes it worse is that Phoenix played without Devin Booker or Dillon Brooks, while the Lakers were fully healthy. Charles Barkley, as a result, felt that the Lakers were tanking.

The 76ers legend spoke about the Purple and Gold on today’s edition of Inside the NBA. The crew was looking at the top candidates for this year’s MVP race. When he saw Luka still on the list Chuck demanded that the Don be taken off due to his poor play.

“We love Luka. Take him off the list. That ship has sailed. Okay, let’s stop it Ernie. I love Luka. Take him off the list,” said Barkley, who is a former MVP himself.

It was kind of bizarre for him to say that, especially after Doncic had just dropped a 41-point performance. What made it even funnier was how he then went on to accuse the Lakers of throwing games on purpose.

“The Lakers out here tanking right now. That Adam Silver got to fine them soon cause they’re just out here tanking. The Lakers are tanking man. The Lakers lost to the Suns last night.”

Charles Barkley says the Lakers are tanking: “We love Luka, take him off the (mvp) list. That ship has sailed. The Lakers out here tanking right now. Adam Silver gotta fine them soon. The Lakers lost to the suns last night. They closer to the lottery than they are first place.… https://t.co/TwZu6J3HVP pic.twitter.com/99plXRn9pS — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) February 27, 2026

Obviously, this is just the retired Hall of Famer’s way of grabbing headlines. No one in their right mind believes the Lakers are tanking, despite how poorly they have played over the last week. It is an especially sensitive topic given that actual organizations like the Jazz have been penalized for tanking in the past. Barkley brings this up as well, but jokes that the league office is not brave enough to hand out fines to the most popular franchise in the league.

“They’re closer to the Play-In than they are first place. Adam Silver just don’t have the courage to fine the Lakers,” Barkley added.

The loss did put LA in a peculiar spot. The Suns are now right on their heels in the race for the sixth seed, and with only 23 games left, the schedule will not get any easier.

That said, there is no reason for LA fans to panic just yet. The West is taking shape, and LeBron and company likely have a specific playoff path in mind. Avoiding first-round matchups with the Thunder or Spurs makes hovering around the fourth to sixth seed a comfortable spot, and Barkley’s claims should not convince anyone that this team is finished.