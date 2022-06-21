“Errick and CJ McCollum are walking buckets .. Such similar games, wow!”: Ja Morant and NBA Twitter in awe of the similarities in McCollum brothers’ games

The newest member of ESPN’s crew of NBA analysts, CJ McCollum, is one of the most consistent and underrated guards in the NBA but did you know he has an older brother?

CJ McCollum found himself in a good situation when he landed in New Orleans in the midst of the 2021-22 season. Otherwise, it would have been the first season the 6’3 guard missed the Playoffs since getting drafted into the NBA back in 2013.

Playing alongside the face of the franchise in Portland, Damian Lillard, for more than 8-seasons the Lehigh point-guard hasn’t got as much credit for his brilliance and consistency.

He might be the only player to have averaged well above 20 points per game in the last 7 years both in regular as well as the post-season who never made it to the All-Star team.

But that’s been the story of McCollum, he has been underrated his whole life, rather I should say McCollums. Yes, CJ has an older brother who is a proven talent across Europe and Asia.

CJ McCollum and his older sibling Errick make noise on NBA Twitter with the similarity in their games

Errick McCollum, a 34-year-old, 6’2 guard who has played all across the world after going undrafted in the NBA in 2010 coming out of Goshen.

He has showcased his talents and has won championships, MVPs and all-star appearances in Turkey, Greece, Russia, and also in China, where he has had an 82-point game once and had 2 scoring titles.

But when you watch him play you’ll certainly see where CJ got his moves from playing ball as a kid with his older brother.

Errick and CJ McCollum are walking buckets and made a lot of similar moves and reads this season. Super skilled and both of them averaged over 20pts. They been nice for the longest 💯 @ErrickM3 @CJMcCollum (🎥 @AntGoods ) pic.twitter.com/IyVNgha5j7 — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) June 20, 2022

Or was it Errick who got his moves from CJ as he developed them over the years playing with some of the best in the league? Anyway, the NBA Twitter including Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies are highly impressed after watching the similarity in McCollum brothers games.

nah this tough 🔥 https://t.co/ThPY9XggwK — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 21, 2022

Love this — Sabreena Merchant (@sabreenajm) June 21, 2022

This is crazy….such similar games wow — Groutfit Gamblers (@groutfitgods) June 21, 2022

