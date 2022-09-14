“Add a little sauce to it!”: President Barack Obama congratulated Stephen Curry for his 4th Championship with a little advice

Warriors’ Stephen Curry won his 4th Championship back in June, and his good friend President Obama was there to congratulate him

2022 is a good year to be a Warriors fan. Stephen Curry officially became the greatest 3-point shooter ever, Klay Thompson returned after 941 days of injury, and we won the NBA Championship. In a season where the Warriors were slated to be a play-in team at max, Steph led the charge and took us all the way to the promised land.

Despite all the hardships and challenges during the season, the team was ready come playoff time. Using their ‘Championship DNA,’ the trio of Steph, Klay, and Draymond Green led the charge as the Dubs knocked one team after the other to make it to the Finals.

After a gut-wrenching 6-game series, the Warriors closed out the series in TD Garden. Once the Warriors sealed the win, Stephen Curry was taking it all in when he got a call from a familiar face.

President Obama told Stephen Curry to make his phrase saucy

When the final buzzer was about to ring, we could see Steph on the court, with his emotions all over the place. After two seasons of struggling and watching other teams toy with the Warriors, this championship meant so much more to Curry than any other. He silenced all the haters and doubters who claimed he couldn’t lead a team without Kevin Durant.

“What are they gonna say now!”

Steph embodied the statement as he won his first Finals MVP. President Obama gave him a call. Apparently, the President told him to sauce up his statement a bit.

Obama encouraged the champ to thump his chest. The 44th president “was dropping some bars,” Curry recalls — and he suggested that Curry add a bit of sauce to the new mantra: “What the fuck are they gonna say now?!”

Steph Curry reveals what Obama was really talking about on the other end of that phone call after the NBA Finals: “What the F-CK are they gonna say now?!” More in @RollingStone‘s new cover story: https://t.co/KcunCFDF0l https://t.co/qvLBt9kfXP — Matt Sullivan (@sullduggery) September 12, 2022

The President knew what was up, and Steph has embodied the emotion all along.