“Seems Almost Immortal”: Victor Wembanyama Names Stephen Curry’s Quality That “Stands Out the Most” to Him

After the San Antonio Spurs beat the Golden State Warriors 104-94 last night at home, Victor Wembanyama spoke about Stephen Curry and revealed the quality of the superstar that stands out the most to him.

He said, “He’s very inspiring. Growing up, his whole game, the way he pushes himself on the court, it’s incredible. But recently, what stands out is his will to win, which seems almost immortal.”

There are many tough competitors in the league today, but the difference between them and Curry is very clear to Wemby.

The Spurs star said that Steph doesn’t play the game for the sake of it. Every time the Warriors superstar steps on the floor, he wants to make a statement by winning games. Maintaining this drive even after all the success he has had separates Steph from the rest.

Wemby added, “He doesn’t play just to play; he’s competitive and at the top of the conference. You can feel that he’s still hungry for more championships.”

Wembanyama has been a lifelong fan of Steph. He said that growing up, he used to watch the Warriors star’s games to get inspired.

The French center recalled watching the 2022 NBA Finals where Steph’s Warriors played against the Boston Celtics. The reigning Rookie of the Year said, “Even in 2022, I watched the finals live, and you could see his hunger.”

Steph gets credit for a lot of things that he has done in and for the game, but his competitive drive often doesn’t get the shine it deserves.

When Team USA, stacked with superstars and all-time greats, went to the Paris Olympics, it was Steph who rescued his team in the final game against France. More recently, in the game against the Dallas Mavericks, the Baby-Faced Assassin carried the team on his back as well.

Youngsters like Wemby looking up to Steph for inspiration speaks to the impact he has had on the game.

Beating his idol in the most recent matchup must’ve been a thrilling experience for Wemby. The 20-year-old led the Spurs with 25 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists in 34 minutes while restricting the Warriors to only 94 points.