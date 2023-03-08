Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight vs Thunder? Suns Release Injury Report for Their Newest All-Star

Mar 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) grabs a rebound against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Pheonix Suns are back in business. After going through a rough patch when Devin Booker and Chris Paul were injured, they made a huge move at the trade deadline. They acquired the services of 13x All-Star Kevin Durant. Making a trade for him at the deadline, the Suns pushed themselves back into contention talks.

At the time of the trade, Durant was out with an MCL injury that had him sidelined since mid-January. He played his first game for the Suns last week, when they took on the Charlotte Hornets. So far he’s played three games with his new team, all of which have resulted in wins.

Durant’s averaging 26.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.3 blocks with the Suns so far. As they prepare to host the Thunder tonight, fans wonder whether KD will suit up for his first home game with the team?

Kevin Durant will PLAY tonight

Having missed around 20 games this season with an MCL injury, Kevin Durant will not look to miss any time on the floor. He’s been raring to go, and we saw the same when the Mavericks hosted the Suns. He dropped 37 points agianst his former teammate Kyrie Irving.

Game’s top scorer: Kevin Durant! 💥 37 PTS (12-17 FG)

7 REB

3 AST

1 BLK pic.twitter.com/6hmtNosaTW — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 5, 2023

After the kind of performances he gave on the road, the Pheonix crowd is eager to see their new All-Star at home. According to the latest injury report, their wait is about to end tonight. Kevin Durant isn’t on the injury report, which means he will PLAY tonight.

Landry Shamet (right foot soreness) is out for tomorrow’s game against the Thunder. No new additions to the injury report otherwise — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) March 7, 2023

