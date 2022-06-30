“LeBron James and Kevin Love had the most toxic relationship”: NBA Twitter reminisces over how far Love and the Lakers star have come along

LeBron James and Kevin Love are incredibly close now but had quite the rocky start to their relationship when on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

LeBron James knew that his window to win a championship with the Miami Heat had closed after both Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh showed considerable signs of regression in year 4 together. So, despite his fallout with Cavs owner, Dan Gilbert, James made his triumphant return to Cleveland in the summer of 2014.

Of course, LeBron James wasn’t returning empty-handed as he brought along All-Star, Kevin Love, with him. With the Cavaliers having the first pick of the 2014 NBA Draft, they had quite the trade chip with them, which led to them acquiring Love from the Timberwolves.

Love was in a bit of a predicament as he went from being the number one option to being the 3rd option overnight. Sure, he averaged 17 and 10 with the Cavs but it took him quite some time to fit in.

Using the words ‘fit in’ are apt here as they were quite prominent between Love and LeBron where the latter once admitted to Dave McMenamin that he aimed the tweet below towards the former Timberwolve.

Stop trying to find a way to FIT-OUT and just FIT-IN. Be apart of something special! Just my thoughts — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 8, 2015

LeBron James and Kevin Love have come a long way.

Love has opened up about this incident before and said that he did feel a certain type of way about it. However, after the years went by and they spent more time together on the court, they eventually got close off the court.

has a bromance ever started out as toxic as lebron james/kevin love’s? remember the subtweets? not even letting kevin in the group pictures????? now we have this: pic.twitter.com/N70FmKilTO — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) June 30, 2022

By the time LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Los Angeles Lakers, both him and Kevin were as thick as thieves. With both the 2016 championship cornerstones sharing a heartfelt embrace at Love’s recent wedding, NBA Twitter has brought up how the two didn’t start off on the right foot.

Of course, in recent news, the two were seen working out together in New York the past week, sparking rumors of whether ‘LeGM’ was at work to bring one of his closest friends on the vet minimum to TinselTown.

