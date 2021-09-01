“Adios, buenos dias, hope you motherfuc*ers have a good day!”: Jimmy Butler disregards agent Bernard Lee’s advice to stop cussing with Good Day Instagram message

Jimmy Butler is a man of the people, and he will speak to the people whichever way the people want him to. If that means cussing, so be it!

If you’re an avid NBA follower and haven’t checked Jimmy Butler on social media out yet, you truly are missing out. The 32-year-old is one of the biggest, most charismatic characters across the NBA.

Jimmy has a flair for the dramatic, and he also has a hand on the pulse for what people want to see him do. He understands that being a superstar NBA player comes with a certain following and a certain presence with people.

Butler has used this to his full advantage. He’s been transformed from a rookie who barely spoke to the media into possibly the best NBA YouTuber. His YouTube channel is full of watchable, entertaining comedy and snippets from his daily life.

The Miami Heat star is also a must-watch whenever he posts a clip of himself working out on Instagram. And it’s from there that NBA fans are getting their daily dose of reality TV sports.

Jimmy Butler says Adios mothafukka on Instagram

Butler is currently in the middle of offseason training ahead of the season, scheduled to tip off in October. The Miami Heat followed up a 2020 NBA Finals appearance with a first-round exit this year.

Naturally, a lot of the spotlight has been on the Heat and what they’re doing to improve as a team this offseason. The addition of Kyle Lowry, another hearty defender and elite basketball mind, has served to better their championship odds.

Jimmy Butler will now have an ever-present to rely on when he needs to cuss his teammates out or motivate them. Even so, you can expect the expletives coming from him at a fairly liberal rate. That’s what he demonstrated with his message on Instagram to NBA fans today:

“Good morning, everybody. I was told not to cuss yesterday by Bernard Lee. Adios, buenos días, hope you motherfu*kers have a good day.”

Jimmy Butler is the best. 😂😂 (via jimmybutler/IG) pic.twitter.com/6lx3LQNX87 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 1, 2021

Never change, Jimmy, never change!