Basketball

“Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid was not a choice, source was ‘Trust me bro!'”: Sixers superstar rubbishes USA Today report, vows to bring championship to Philadelphia

"Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid was not a choice, source was 'Trust me bro!'": Sixers superstar rubbishes USA Today report, vows to bring championship to Philadelphia
Kunal Das

Previous Article
“Tacko Fall at ‘point guard’ would mean an 82-0 season”: Jarrett Allen hilariously mocks the Cavaliers for having too many big-men following Lauri Markkanen trade
Next Article
“This is it!" - The Iceman Kimi Raikkonen to retire from Formula 1 after this season
Latest NBA News
‘Dominique Wilkins was the first one to bust my a**’: Robert Horry reveals his ‘welcome to the NBA moment’ on the Knuckleheads podcast
‘Dominique Wilkins was the first one to bust my a**’: Robert Horry reveals his ‘welcome to the NBA moment’ on the Knuckleheads podcast

Robert Horry walks off as an NBA legend, being the perfect role player for many…