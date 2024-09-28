“Advantage T-Wolves!”: Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo’s ‘Toughness’ Would Help Minnesota a Lot, Says Skip Bayless

The New York Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves just pulled off a blockbuster trade. The Knicks parted ways with Julius Randle & Donte DiVincenzo while acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns in return. An unexpected move by both teams, especially for Minnesota. But Skip Bayless believes that the Wolves might’ve come out on top in this exchange.

The Knicks sent Randle, DiVincenzo, and a first-round pick in exchange for KAT. Bayless thinks that the addition of Towns to the Knicks roster makes the team must-see-TV.

However, it’s still advantage Minnesota because of the toughness they just received from New York. Skip said in a video he uploaded on X,

“I like this trade slightly more for Minnesota because there is just something about Karl-Anthony Towns that I never could quite love. Some fake tough guy in him. Never quite mentally and physically tough enough to match his talent.”

Bayless went on to add, “Which is why Minnesota just said, ‘Let’s go addition by subtraction. Let’s add a mentally and physically tougher player in Julius Randle’…But hey, if you throw in Donte-D [DiVincenzo] to Minnesota, some of that Nova toughness…I say, advantage T-Wolves.”

The veteran journalist took a few shots at KAT’s supposed lack of toughness compared to the Knicks stars that got traded to Minnesota. He admitted that Towns is the most talented player in the trade. But KAT’s mentality as compared to Randle didn’t impress the 72-year-old.

But at the same time, Bayless praised Towns’ ability to shoot, rebound, and be a presence on the floor.

“Obviously, KAT is the more talented player. He’s a year younger, he’s taller, he’s longer, a little better rebounder, much better three-point shooter.”

Skip thought the toughness that a Villanova player like DiVincenzo will bring to the table is worth the trade. But Bayless also felt that adding Towns to a Knicks roster dominated by Nova players may end up rubbing off some of that toughness on him as well.

Did the Knicks actually lose this trade?

While Skip gave the advantage to the Wolves, this trade works out extremely well for the Knicks as well. New York saw the rise of Jalen Brunson as the team’s new star. And to avoid further locker room friction, NY parted ways with Randle who had the keys to the team before.

And in exchange for Randle, New York got a much more talented big that can not only play the forward role but in the center position as well.

The Knicks were in dire need of a reliable big man. Mitchell Robinson has been ruled out till December and the team lost Isaiah Hartenstein this offseason as well. So, getting Towns as a premier big man is a huge win for the franchise.

Moreover, the Knicks were already being touted as one of the favorites in the Eastern Conference. But after this trade, New York may give the reigning NBA champions, the Boston Celtics, a run for their money in the upcoming season.