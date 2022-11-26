HomeSearch

After $90 Million Contracted Suns Star Taunted Klay Thompson, the ‘Flamethrower’ is 50% From 3

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published Nov 26, 2022

Images sourced from USA Today Sports

Never piss off Klay Thompson, this should be like a rule of thumb and a warning for all NBA players but they still don’t know. After a shooting slump and taunts from rivals, Klay is back. In menacing form to add.

The Golden State Warriors are now .500 and all thanks to Thompson regaining his form. With a rejuvenated side how far can the defending champions climb? This a question that will take time to answer.

The west is full of resurgent teams. The Suns, Jazz, Trailblazers, and Nuggets, among others, are in fine form. It is a skirmish in the West and the Warriors will need all the help to stay on top.

But why did they need Klay Thompson ticked off and mad? And who caused it?

Is the $90 million contract giving Mikal Bridges too much air?

If you want to piece the timeline together, we just need to go back a week or so. The Suns demolished the Warriors and of course, the most iconic moment of the game was when Mikal Bridges knocked down a big three and then proceeded to do this in front of Thompson.

And Thompson just gave a side-eye. We all knew what was to come next. The monster was awake. The flamethrower had been lit.

We know Mikal is one of the better players in the league. The ironman who does not get injured and had earned his way to a 4-year $90 million contract. But maybe the weight of the contract is getting to his head.

To taunt a legendary competitor like Klay is not wise.

Klay Thompson has been shooting lights out since getting taunted

Klay Thompson, the flamethrower, has been shooting a cool 50% from 3-point land. And it is all thanks to Mikal Bridges.

He scored a scintillating 41 points with 10 threes just a few games ago and it looks like he has finally found his rhythm. Here is a closer look at his stats in the last 4 games.

The flamethrower is lit and it looks like NBA teams have to be careful of their next game against the Warriors.

