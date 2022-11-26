Steve Kerr Cites a ’15 Pounds’ Difference Between Stephen Curry’s 2016 Unanimous MVP Season and 14th Year in the League

Oct 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) flexes after the Warriors made a basket against the Miami Heat in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

It won’t be wrong to say that reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry has been playing his career’s best basketball, leading the Dubs in PPG, RPG, APG, and 3P%. The Warriors superstar stepping up in critical situations has squashed the narrative of him lacking the clutch gene.

Steph this season: — 32/7/7

— 52/44/90%

— 2nd in PPG

— 1st in threes Leading Warriors in PPG, RPG, APG and 3P%. pic.twitter.com/3y7MmFtC5O — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 25, 2022

According to the recent MVP rankings, Curry is a top 5 favorite. In his 14th season, the four-time champion only looks to be getting better with time, currently ranking amongst the top 3 scorers in the league. Unfortunately, The Chef hasn’t had much help, with Golden State having a 9-10 record.

With Curry putting on a spectacle nightly, many are drawing parallels to his 2016 unanimous MVP season. In what many believe, the 34-year-old superstar is aging in reverse, his latest statistics being evidence of this, making him the NBA’s biggest draw.

When asked about the difference between Curry’s 2016 unanimous MVP season and now, Warriors Coach Steve Kerr cited the two-time MVP’s physical transformation.

Steve Kerr reveals the difference between 2016 and today’s Stephen Curry.

A once-in-a-lifetime attraction, Steph Curry has changed the way the game is played. A threat as soon as he passes the half-court, the two-time scoring champion can pull up from the parking lot while also being equally dangerous without the ball, given his high endurance levels.

Despite being gifted, Curry has always strived to be better, something that has been bearing him fruit at 34 years of age. The former Davidson sensation continues to be in great shape, having visibly packed on some muscle, something Coach Kerr cites while comparing the superstar 2016 MVP season to the current.

Steve Kerr asked the difference between Steph Curry’s unanimous MVP season in 2016 and now: “He’s 15 pounds heavier…He’s ripped. He’s physically very different now from then.” — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 26, 2022

One of the most influential players in NBA history, Curry is a great ambassador of the game. Currently chasing his 5th ring, it will be interesting to see if the 6ft 3″ guard joins the elite club of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

Stephen Curry’s 2015-16 unanimous MVP season.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest individual seasons of a player, Curry turned superhuman during the 2015-16 season. Coming off his 1st championship, the Warriors guard had a big appetite to fulfill, averaging the following numbers, 30.1 points, 6.7 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game.

The eight-time All-Star had 50/40/90 shooting splits during the season, making him the first player in NBA history to win unanimous MVP. The Warriors created history, finishing the regular season with a 73-9 record but failed to cap it with a championship, blowing a 3-1 lead to LeBron James and the Cavaliers in the Finals.

