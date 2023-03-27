After Cheating Scandal Saga, Ime Udoka Might Return to Coaching With Rockets or Raptors Next Season

May 7, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka gestures during the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks during game three of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Ime Udoka isn’t a name we have heard in a while now. A disrespectful exit from the NBA coaching scene meant that Udoka’s name was treated as taboo. He might have taken the Celtics to the NBA Finals but his replacement, Joe Mazzula is arguably doing a better job.

Of course, while his reputation might be tainted, his coaching style might not be. The way Udoka ran his offense helped the Celtics optimize the skillset of players like Jayson Tatum and defensive stalwart Marcus Smart.

A lot of NBA teams are in desperate need of good coaches for their young core. A few NBA teams have shown interest in Udoka.

Will the fallen return next season? Or is it just a puff of smoke?

Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors show interest in hiring fallen and disgraced coach Ime Udoka to chaperone young squads.

Ime Udoka if anything is really good at handling young players with fragile egos. He masterfully took care of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum and led the Cs past tough teams like the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat.

Both the Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets have a young roster. Players on both sides have immense potential but as of now, they are unyielding in their style of play. They need guidance and a rudder to lead them to the promised land.

Ime Udoka looks like the guy who can do that. And as per Steve Bulpett, there is a serious chance both teams consider hiring Udoka.

REPORT: Ime Udoka could draw interest from the Raptors or Rockets this summer. (via @SteveBHoop, https://t.co/5auz6fmj3S) pic.twitter.com/zhkbyipVmp — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 27, 2023

Gregg Popovich urges for Ime Udoka’s return to coaching despite the tainted image

Among the reignited interest in Udoka, San Antonio Spurs’s Gregg Popovich also hopes that the former Boston Celtics head coach will return to coaching.

Gregg Popovich said he hopes Ime Udoka will be back coaching… We wrote at the start of March that teams were vetting him for possible openings. Sources are mentioning Toronto and Houston as possibilities if those clubs make moves. Plus more from Pop…https://t.co/P2LQY07dls — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) March 27, 2023

While his tainted image is something that is unlikely to go away anytime soon. Udoka’s affair with a Celtics staff member caused chaos in the off-season last year.

The Celtics despite the derail came back stronger than ever. They are now touted as a contender for the NBA title. And as for Udoka, his name is now back in the news.

He will hope to resume coaching and so do we. Where do you think Ime will land?