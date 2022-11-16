HomeSearch

After his $80 Gas Theory, Shaquille O’Neal’s Ridiculous ‘2 Moons’ Conspiracy leaves Charles Barkley in Splits

Tonoy Sengupta
|Published Nov 16, 2022

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley

Credits: USA Today

Shaquille O’Neal is quite the smart man, isn’t he? After all, how else would you generate a net worth of $400 million after the end of your NBA career, and get a Ph.D.?However, no matter how brilliant a person may be, there can be some lapses in judgment from anyone at times. The only difference is, for Shaq, it is usually on live, national TV.

And while the man has had some pretty hilarious moments before, the one that happened the most recently may just trump everything else on the table.

Let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Shaquille O’Neal believes India has more than one moon

You read that right.

Before we say anything else on the matter, we’d like you to take a gander at the whole ordeal below.

Now, Shaquille O’Neal may be a doctor. But it is not in the field of Astronomy, we know that much.

So, when it comes to these matters, perhaps it’s a better choice to trust NASA.

But hey, as we said earlier. Even the smartest people on the planet have lapses in judgment. So perhaps, with all the smart things he has done, yet another free pass is in order for the 7’1” giant.

 

Shaquille O’Neal once had yet another conspiracy theory about math and gas money

We are going to be completely frank here. How Shaquille O’Neal got to his math in this whole theory is a complete mystery to us. And honestly, even hearing him explain the whole thing did not help.

So all we’re going to do is plug in this installment of Shaq’s greatest hits, and hope you understand it more than we did.

As we said earlier, absolutely no idea how he got there at all. And we think Kenny Smith related to us on that one.

