“Free Kevin Durant”: NBA Twitter Rages Like a Wildfire After the Kings Shred the Nets for 153 points

Nov 15, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) stands near the team bench during a timeout against the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant is a superstar’s sidekick like Robin is to Batman. He has his moments, but he is unlikely to be the show’s main character. He had to leave OKC to join forces with his “Batman,” Stephen Curry. And now on the Nets, he’s run through a long list of Teen Titans, trying to be their leader.

For the past 3 years, the Brooklyn Nets have been heralded as the title favorites, only for them to fall flat on their faces, akin to Kyrie’s belief in the “flat Earth theory”. Despite having arguably the best team on paper in the Eastern Conference, the Nets have struggled to make it deep into the playoffs.

Their big three has constantly been rotating like a haphazard rotation on a Rubik’s cube, but Kevin Durant has stuck it out. He’s always said he liked the city and is trying his best to make the Nets great again. But by no means should he be losing to the lowly Sacramento Kings in this manner. 153-121 is not a regular season score, it’s an All-Star game stat line.

Kyrie Irving or not, the Nets should not be letting the Kings run through them like Mexican food through a Californian. Kevin Durant may have scored 27, but his team was -31 when he was on the floor. The Kings! Jose Tsai, is this the team you thought would bring you glory?

After 3 quarters: Kings — 115

Nets — 82 pic.twitter.com/97zymRCQDC — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 16, 2022

Will Kevin Durant stay until the end of his contract with the Brooklyn Nets?

As someone who’s jumped ship at the slightest inconvenience, Kevin Durant is bucking all trends of his past behavior. By his curve, he should have left a year ago, but instead, he signed an extension that could potentially keep him in Brooklyn until 2026. But looking at the state of the Nets, nobody thinks that is the case.

With results like the one tonight, it is hard to justify why Durant would spend the twilight years of his career wasting away in turmoil. He may not show it, but he is just as fierce a competitor as Kobe Bryant. The man lives and breathes basketball and wants to win more than two championships.

Fans are irate and enraged at the Nets’ performance tonight and rightly so. They wouldn’t have jumped on the Nets’ backs if it had come against a conference rival or one of the top seeds. But since it was Sacramento who made mincemeat out of their shoddy defense, everyone is aghast.

NBA Twitter cannot control themselves after the abysmal showing – The Nets are the butt of all jokes

Free Kevin Durant — Jared Wade (@Jared_Wade) November 16, 2022

Free Kevin Durant – a slogan ringing across the Twittersphere. But does he want to be? That is a question only he knows the answer to. Nobody knows what runs in the mind of the Reaper, but playing with Kyrie sure isn’t. Irving has been a thorn in his side, and he’d want to remove him as soon as possible.

Kyrie or not a 29-4 run against a team with Kevin Durant is embarrassing — Will (@WillNetsFan) November 16, 2022

Kevin Durant’s role for the Nets has been upgraded to “MyCareer player who’s getting cheated by the Hall of Fame CPU” — alan shane lewis (parody) (@TheAlanShane) November 16, 2022

The new coach has a lot to ponder about, especially KD’s mindset, given how fickle it can be. We may very well see a burner account tonight slating Jacque Vaughn.

Fun Fact: Kevin Durant will play the Kings for the first time in a Nets uniform tonight – the only team KD hasn’t played as a Net. Durant holds a 30-9 record against the Kings. That includes a seven-game win streak. Brooklyn split the season series with Sacramento last year. — Chris Milholen (@CMilholenSB) November 15, 2022

This loss does not change the personal dynamics too much, but they made it to 10 with such emphasis. Making the best scorer of the Eastern conference look like a pickup game rookie isn’t easy, but the Kings somehow managed to do it.

Kevin Durant is -37 in 27 minutes. His career low in plus-minus is -35 (hit that low twice in 2008 and once in 2018). — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) November 16, 2022

This loss is a new low in the Slim Reaper’s career as a Net. Will he continue, or will he move to another team to save his legacy? Skip Bayless will have a field day trying to figure that out.

