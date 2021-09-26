“Kyrie Irving, stop filming Lebron James from under the bleachers!”: Lakers’ fans hilariously mock a fan who snuck into the mini-training camp and recorded the King and his squad

NBA Twitter gives its flowers to a fan who snuck in his school’s bleachers to record the Lakers’ mini-training camp organized by LeBron James

The NBA is full of fans who would do anything to get a glimpse of their favorite team/players in person. While quite a few people go to arenas for the same, sometimes, others get lucky and meet the stars outside. One such lucky fan got to witness LeBron James and the ’21-22 Lakers squad in person.

As announced by LeBron James earlier this week, he is organizing a 3-day mini-training camp for the Lakers in Las Vegas. This is one of the last chances for the team to bond and come together before the preseason starts. With all of the new pieces that the Lakers added, this camp is crucial to make sure that things run smoothly during the season. Fortunately for us, a fan gave us some insider footage of the same as well.

Fan hides under bleachers to record LeBron James and the Lakers

A student of Durano High School in Las Vegas recorded a video of the Lakers training camp. He then proceeded to upload the same to his Twitter.

Lakers are practicing at my school pic.twitter.com/VVtuLEuvpo — Chris (@LakeShowChris_) September 24, 2021

NBA Twitter was genuinely impressed by the same. At the same, there were a lot of questions about the angle of the video shoot. It appeared as if the fan was hiding under the bleachers to record the same.

Ayo Kyrie, stop filming Lebron James from under the bleachers! — Klay ‘Ice-Cold Killer’ Thompson (@warriors4ly) September 26, 2021

Under the bleachers like: pic.twitter.com/FRcfJGvdkG — Boston Knick (@BostonKnick) September 25, 2021

Bro are you under the bleachers?? pic.twitter.com/bs607j11By — AD 🤟🏽 (@ADayJr2) September 24, 2021

Dude hid in the closet to give us a sneak, what a champ — PelinkGod (@LakersForDays) September 24, 2021

The fan clarified and said he was under the door, not the bleachers.

Nah we was under the door 🚪 — Chris (@LakeShowChris_) September 24, 2021

Wherever he may have hidden, it was an insane move on his part to record the same, and we appreciate the same. Kudos to the young guy, and may he send us more videos.