“Mommy, I got a C, I’m not failing out!”: Shaq shocks Dwyane Wade and the TNT crew by naming all of Jamal Crawford’s former teams

Shaquille O’Neal outplays Inside the TNT crew, names 8 out of the 9 Jamal Crawford has played for, proves Shaq has a big brain

Last night, we got quite the matchups. For the first game on TNT Thursday, we had the Nets and the Bucks go at each other. Giannis Antetokounmpo forced OT with his 3-pointer, hit some clutch FTs, and stole the game from Kevin Durant and co.

It wouldn’t be easy to follow a game like that for any team, and it didn’t help that the second matchup on TNT was a Lakers game. After the trashing the Lakers received from the Mavericks on TNT Tuesday, last night’s contest was still a little better. The Jazz beat the Lakers 122-109.

Inside the NBA was hosted by Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade, Adam Lefkoe, and Jamal Crawford. Between the games, the entertainment value of the show didn’t go down. We saw Shaq smack Lefkoe just like Will Smith had done Chris Rock a few days ago at the Oscars. Along with that, Shaq also punked the rest of the crew with his Big Brain moves.

Shaq surprises Inside the NBA crew by naming most of Jamal Crawford’s former teams right

Shaquille O’Neal is considered to be a smart man in general. Last night, he punked the entire crew of Inside the TNT by using his smartness to orchestrate a perfect Big Brain move. During the show, Adam Lefkoe asked Shaq to name all of Jamal Crawford’s former teams in the latest segment ‘Who He Played For’.

O’Neal was asked to get 5/9 right, in five guesses. He got Chicago, New York, and Atlanta on the first go. Clippers and Suns were the next two to go. He was then asked to get the other 4 for ‘extra credit’.

.@SHAQ stunned the crew by knowing @JCrossover‘s former teams on “Who He Played For?” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/IlhMEwWs8c — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 1, 2022

At the end of the segment, Shaq surprised the entire crew by showing how he got 8/9 teams. Shaq had a piece of paper with him the entire time, with the names of the teams.

Well, the Big Diesel showed us all how he truly has a big brain.