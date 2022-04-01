Basketball

“Mommy, I got a C, I’m not failing out!”: Shaq shocks Dwyane Wade and the TNT crew by naming all of Jamal Crawford’s former teams

"Mommy, I got a C, I'm not failing out!": Shaq shocks Dwyane Wade and the TNT crew by naming all of Jamal Crawford's former teams
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
Is Pat Cummins playing IPL 2022: Why is Pat Cummins not playing today's IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings?
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Mommy, I got a C, I'm not failing out!": Shaq shocks Dwyane Wade and the TNT crew by naming all of Jamal Crawford's former teams
“Mommy, I got a C, I’m not failing out!”: Shaq shocks Dwyane Wade and the TNT crew by naming all of Jamal Crawford’s former teams

Shaquille O’Neal outplays Inside the TNT crew, names 8 out of the 9 Jamal Crawford…