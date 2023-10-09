10 Months After Imagining His WWE Debut, Tyrese Haliburton Crashes Press Conference With an Interesting Question

Tyrese Halliburton recently did something hilarious on national television. The Pacer, who is a fan of The WWE, recently thought it would be a good idea to crash and ask WWE Champions, Damage Ctl a question, at a WWE Press Conference. The WWE group consists of Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, and Bayley. The question from Halliburton was directed at Bayley.

This wasn’t the first time the Indiana Pacers guard has made an appearance on WWE. Being a fan of the sport, ‘Hali’ had his dream come true when The WWE came to Indiana for a show 10 months prior. Tyrese hoped backstage to meet his idols and even gave an interesting interview while he was there. The Pacers guard even asked Triple H to give him a shot at wrestling under the WWE banner.

Tyrese eyes WWE debut

The WWE came to Indiana in 2022. Tyrese Haliburton took full advantage of the situation, as a Pacers player. The NBA guard got backstage access to all the stars and even met his idol, Triple H. When Tyrese was asked by reporters if he wanted a shot at wrestling for the WWE, he responded favorably. He told reporters that “Yeah for sure. I told Triple H, I just need one ball, just one ball. I don’t know when it’s gonna be but maybe it’s far away from that, but just one. ”

This wouldn’t be the last of the NBA guard that the WWE would see. Halliburton recently crashed a WWE press conference, asking Bayley, from Damage Ctl an interesting question. Tyrese asked Bayley why she showed up for the Championship fight even though her teammate IYO SKY advised against it. Bayley provided Halliburton with a comprehensive answer, telling the star guard the following.

“I know you play basketball. I played basketball too. I was a shooting guard. I was the captain of my senior year, so I understand where you coming from. You gotta listen to your coach, we gotta listen to our champion. But you know when it comes down and it’s a tie game, you do what you gotta do. “

This reply from Bayley left Halliburton with a smile, as the guard looked like a kid in a candy store.

Tyrse makes his predictions for the belt

Fastlane 2023 came to Indiana this year, with its seventh installment. Tyrese who plays for the home team was asked if he had any predictions for the matches which would be held on Saturday, 7th October. Tyrese who was giving the interview inside the Pacers practice facility, unsprisingly did have his picks for Saturday.

The Pacers guard told the reporter ” Seth’s gonna win [Seth Rollins], Street Profits gonna beat LWO, I hope. IYO’s gonna win the women’s match. John Cena’s gonna win obviously. ” Unfortunately Tyrese couldn’t recall his pick for the 5th match of the event. Though Tyrese didn’t get all of his picks right for Saturday, he surely proved to the world that he is a legit WWE fan.