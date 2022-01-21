“After making the NBA finals, we never panic anymore!”: Devin Booker reacts to Suns’ incredible comeback win vs Luka Doncic’s Mavericks

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker reacts to massive comeback win against the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks

Devin Booker had quite the game against the Dallas Mavericks.

28 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists, while shooting 44% from three. We’d say, the only blemish on this performance, was his 12.5% from beyond the arc. But overall, the man performed pretty well on both ends of the floor. And in the end, it showed in the Suns’ victory, as they won this game 109-101 in Dallas.

Despite their eventual victory though, the Suns were behind for most of this game, even being behind by 11 for quite some time in the second half. And so, it makes sense for the victory to have taken a lot of heart and grit from everyone in the winning team.

It would be understandable for these moments to be extremely nervy for Phoenix. But, when the reporters asked him about it, the star’s answer indicated to the case being anything but that.

Without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

Devin Booker cites the Suns’ trip to the NBA finals as the reason behind their victory against the Dallas Mavericks

As many probably know by now, the Phoenix Suns faced off against the Milwaukee Bucks in a very entertaining and close NBA Finals. And while Devin Booker and his team did lose in 6 games, that kind of playoff trip will have your team far more experienced than they were before it. And that isn’t just us saying it.

Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

“We all trust each other. We had a lot of learning curves last year, but having that time and that experience together, I know put us in a situation where we never hit the panic button.” 🗣️ @DevinBook | #NBAAllStar — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 21, 2022

The Suns are now 35-9, by far the best record in the NBA.

Given just how good this team has been this season, who knows? They could be looking at a finals matchup once again.

And their experience from last year could even take them all the way to win it all this time.

