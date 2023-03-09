After Watching Isiah Thomas Forgive Karl Malone For His 40 Stitches, Shaquille O’Neal Gets Emotional

Shaquille O’Neal may have been a bully during his time in the NBA, and he may have made some terrible mistakes in his marriage life, but the man has always been one to spread love. Every chance he gets, he looks to help out those that may need it. Heck, oftentimes the man just goes to grocery stores to buy people what they need.

When Shaq does this, fans can’t help but let out a gasp of happiness. After all, it really does pull at the heart’s strings when someone decides to do this. And it appears that Isiah Thomas and Karl Malone recently did it for the big man too.

You see, Isiah Thomas and Karl Malone were once bitter enemies. But, their recent sit-down together yielded some incredible wholesome moments. And it appears that Shaquille O’Neal couldn’t help but share one of these instances.

Also Read: Was Shawn Kemp Fat?: Recent Arrest Brings to Light Hilarious Weight Gain Incident During 1998-99 NBA Season

What was the nasty moment between Isiah Thomas and Karl Malone?

Not many in the NBA liked the Bad Boy Pistons, and their leader, Isiah Thomas. And Karl Malone sure as heck wasn’t planning to be one of the few.

Over the years, Malone and Thomas had a number of epic battles in the NBA. However, in one such battle, something beyond horrific took place. Take a look at the YouTube clip below to see it.

At the time, there were no real apologies from Karl Malone, or anybody on his side of the sea, even despite the 40 stitches Isiah Thomas had to get. However, the two did decide to sit down together recently, to talk about the incident. And as we mentioned before, what happened next absolutely melted Shaquille O’Neal’s heart over.

Shaquille O’Neal shares Isiah Thomas and Karl Malone talking it out on his Instagram stories

It’s hard not to be a sucker for two bitter enemies squashing their beef. Even the ‘hardest’ of people on the planet sometimes shed a solitary tear. So, as you’d expect, this sort of event was always going to touch Shaquille O’Neal’s heart, and melt it right down. And sure enough, you can see proof of that in the tweet below.

@SHAQ was clearly moved by this incredible moment between Karl Malone and Isiah Thomas pic.twitter.com/vyxd6mKVIo — Tonoy Sengupta (@TonoySengupta) March 9, 2023

Of course, you can’t see the actual sit-down in question here within a simple picture. Instead, you can do it right here, in the Instagram post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pistons Talk (@pistons_talk)

There are few things in the world more heartwarming than what is going on in this Instagram clip. But then again, given the person Shaquille O’Neal, you can probably bet on him to top even this soon enough.

Also Read: “Brandon Ingram Biting and Getting Freaky”: Shaquille O’Neal Shares Crazy Incident from the Pelicans Bench