“Brandon Ingram Biting and Getting Freaky”: Shaquille O’Neal Shares Crazy Incident from the Pelicans Bench

Shaquille O’Neal has always been a funny man. Even during his days as one of the NBA’s biggest bullies, the man still had a comical side to him. However, ever since his retirement, it appears the dial has been turned up to 11. And the NBA community couldn’t be more appreciative of the movement.

The man’s sense of humor is a big reason why his commercials, and even Inside the NBA are as beloved as they are. However, he doesn’t limit himself to being funny about things he’s paid for. No, the man’s Instagram activity is pretty darn funny too.

Over the years, the Big Diesel has been known to share whatever content he finds interesting on his Instagram stories. There is hardly ever a filter, something that only adds to the hilarity of the phenomena. And so, when he saw a suspicious little moment between Brandon Ingram and Jose Alvarado, he couldn’t help but promote it.

What in the world was going on between Shaquille O’Neal and Jose Alvarado?

The New Orleans Pelicans have chemistry that surpasses most teams in the NBA. But, while that is beyond admirable, certain things may seem a little… questionable.

You see, it has become a bit of a trend for couples to bite each other nowadays. It is a sort of love language, as many call it. However, if we are to take that definition, this little moment between Jose Alvarado and Brandon Ingram would take on a whole new meaning. Take a look at the tweet below.

What type of freaky ass team is this in New Orleans Brandon Ingram was trying to bite Jose Alvarado

pic.twitter.com/3XkwVQ7cC9 — The Game Day NBA (@TheGameDayNBA) March 9, 2023

To be fair to the two, the bite sure as heck wasn’t the cheesy kind. No, it did look a bit more like Brandon Ingram was trying to bite off a piece of Jose Alvarado’s skin. But then again, there are certain… categories of interest that exist in the world.

Frankly, we don’t know what is going on here, much like the rest of the NBA community. But, we do know one thing, and it is that Shaquille O’Neal most certainly approves of whatever this is supposed to be.

Shaquille O’Neal hilariously puts clip of Brandon Ingram and Jose Alvarado on his Instagram stories

When Shaquille O’Neal sees something suspicious going on around him, the man may say ‘pause’ the fastest. But, he most certainly laughs the absolute loudest of anyone in the room. And it appears that he does it yet again, just on his social media this time around.

Jose Alvarado and Brandon Ingram may already be prominent NBA players, but they are also still just 24 and 25. And it is never too late to discover yourself. All in all, we wish the two a very happy journey together.

