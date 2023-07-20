“Stop It”: Shaquille O’Neal Scoffs at Fan’s Attempt to Compare Him to Wilt Chamberlain in Front of 31,600,000 Fans Amidst ‘Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Debate’

Shaquille O’Neal loves sharing hypothetical situations with his followers on social media to trigger heated debates. A pretty active social media user, Shaq often posts fictitious scenarios between several all-time greats from different eras to start a discussion among his fans in the comment section. Now we already know that the Diesel is one of the most competitive people out there. Therefore, in most of these hypothetical battles that he posts, the Lakers legend backs himself to emerge victorious. This has now led the 51-year-old to pick himself over two of the best Centers in the history of the NBA, while sharing his thoughts with his 31,600,000 Instagram followers.

Whether it be Instagram, Twitter, or even Threads, the Big Aristotle has shared numerous imaginary contests on all social media platforms over the years. This one time, Shaq even made the difficult call to bench Kevin Durant instead of LeBron James on a stacked starting five. The current scenario is just one of many such examples.

Shaquille O’Neal picks himself over Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain

In his recent Instagram post, Shaq shared a graphic that asked fans to start, bench, or cut three players. Three players who are widely considered to be the greatest Centers in NBA history – Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Wilt Chamberlain. The Diesel captioned the post in a call to his 31,600,000 followers for their honest opinions, “ok let me hear it and b honest i can take it”.

The comment section was flooded with various replies in no time. The “Superman” took the time out to respond to a few of them. Out of the many interactions he had with fans was an interesting conversation with @kingchats3. The user believed that cutting Abdul-Jabbar was “crazy” and that Chamberlain had the same style of play as O’Neal. It seems like Shaq got offended by the fan’s opinion as he went on to reply, “nobody played like me stop it”. Take a look at the interaction on tragicpatek’s tweet.

These three legends have been in consideration for the GOAT Center debate for quite some time now. Over the span of their respective careers, all these icons have achieved the most impressive feats. Shaq won 4 championships, 3 Finals MVPs, 2 scoring titles, and 1 MVP.

On the other hand, Kareem has 6 titles, 2 Finals MVPs, 6 MVPs, and 2 scoring titles to his name. Whereas, Wilt the Stilt won 2 titles, 1 Finals MVP, 4 MVPs, and 7 scoring titles. All three superstars were great at their respective roles, and it is almost impossible to rank them from #1 to #3.

Shaq always cared about the Most Dominant Ever label

Shaq has had an illustrious career, decent enough to make him one of the frontrunners in the GOAT conversation. However, with Michael Jordan and LeBron James dominating the debate, Shaq prefers to be a contender for the Most Dominant Ever category instead.

The Hall-Of-Famer seems like the perfect candidate for the Most Dominant Ever tag. At 7-feet-1, weighing 350+ pounds for the majority of his career, Shaq was a destructive force in the paint during his career. But not finishing above Chamberlain on the all-time scorers list is the one regret that hurts Shaq’s chances of being the undisputed pick for the Most Dominant category.