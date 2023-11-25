Looking Back at the Cause of Bronny James’ Heart Attack After LeBron James Teases an Upcoming USC Debut

College basketball player and son of NBA superstar LeBron James, Bronny James was rushed to the hospital on July 24th this year after suffering what was later revealed to be a cardiac arrest, during a workout. Bronny, who in May announced his intentions to join the USC Trojans, has not yet made his debut for the team, which is expected to take place in the coming days.

Advertisement

While initially, not a lot of details about the cause of the cardiac arrest were released, a family spokesperson revealed in August that it was most likely caused due to a “congenital heart defect”, which is completely treatable. The statement read that the entire James family was confident about a full recovery as well as Bronny’s rapid return to basketball, as per NBC.

Advertisement

The cause of the issue, according to doctors, “is an anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect which can and will be treated. We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future,” the statement read, before reiterating the family’s need for privacy at the time.

Still only 19, Bronny James has continued his recovery process since then and has reportedly returned to basketball activities already.

USC Trojans head coach Andy Enfield had revealed that Bronny was going to participate in workouts before their game against Seton Hall, according to College Sports Wire. He also promised that the teenager was nearing a return, something which was also hinted by LeBron James.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1728392836758802933?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

SLAM University had initially posted a video of Bronny working out and training on the court. Bronny was also seen taking shots and warming up, followed by his father deciding to share the reel as part of his Instagram story. James captioned the story, “The storm is coming“, hinting at Bronny’s return to the court for USC.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Bronny’s team has got off to a 4-2 start in the NCAA Season and was recently involved in a blowout 93-54 victory against the Oklahoma Sooners. Bronny was not part of the game but can be expected to take part in the upcoming matchups if LeBron’s story is anything to go by.

Bronny James’ potential USC debut has excited Allen Iverson

It seems as if the James family are not the only ones who are looking forward to Bronny’s return to the court. Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson also recently communicated his excitement, claiming that he was already a fan of LeBron’s eldest son.

“I’m a fan of you and your journey. I’m inspired by your resiliency! Can’t wait to see you rock out l got my popcorn ready nephew!” Iverson said, claiming that he would be in the audience when his “nephew” does return.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0DOm4KsVIB/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The fact that Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest and is already close to making his return to basketball suggests a love of the game which is apparent in the entire family. The 19-year-old is on track to be a part of the 2024 NBA draft even now, which is bound to be a huge achievement for both him and his father.