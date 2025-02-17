Richard Jefferson Blames Hall of Famers’ Lack of Competitiveness for All-Star Game’s ‘Bulls**t Formula’

A lot has been said about the declining quality of the All-Star games over the years. After a lack of interest shown by the fans in recent years, the NBA came up with a new tournament-style format to revive the All-Star show. But the new format didn’t sit well with most fans, players, and media members. However, Richard Jefferson decided to call out the Hall of Famers for leading the ASG to this new formula.

Jefferson’s comments on the ASG format came after what Draymond Green said on the issue. Green wasn’t a fan of the Rising Stars being allowed to participate in the games alongside the stars voted in for the weekend.

He said that previously one had to earn the right to be on the All-Star floor, but now it seems to be free for all.

He said, “I had to work so hard to play on Sunday night of All-Star Weekend. And because ratings are down and the game is bad, we’re bringing in rising stars. That’s not a fix.”

Stephen A. wholeheartedly agreed with his take and stated that Green was being “raw, authentic, and truthful.”

However, Jefferson doesn’t think that the youngsters should be blamed for the same. He responded to the media veteran’s post stating that the new format is a result of how poorly the veterans and Hall of Famers have treated the game in the past.

He wrote, “This bs formula was only created because hall of famers decided to stop playing hard in the ASG. Don’t blame the kids, blame their older brothers.”

Jefferson isn’t wrong in his assessment. The young players shouldn’t be targeted for playing in the new format. The quality of the ASG has been on a decline for a long time and it’s due to the lack of effort put in by players.

Last year, the West scored 186 points, only to be edged out by the East’s 211-point showing. The best basketball players in the world refused to play any defense and were just strolling on the floor when the other team had possession of the ball. So, if anything, it’s their fault that the NBA had to come up with a new format to keep the tradition alive.

Green’s sentiment is also understandable. Being an All-Star has meant a lot to the players for decades. So, if the All-Star floor is being made available for players who aren’t on the All-Star team, it won’t carry the same value.

Even though the Rising Stars team lost to the OGs, they were just five points short of the 40-point mark. If they had won the game, there’d have been some difficult conversations happening around the league right now.