After Years of Criticism, Skip Bayless Finally Calls LeBron James the GOAT in One Key Area

There’s only one commonality within the top 10 NBA all-time leaders in points, assists, steals and three-pointers made. That happens to be LeBron James. The 21-time All-Star is undoubtedly one of the greatest players in league history. That doesn’t mean he’s been exempt from criticism. One of the most vocal in that regard is NBA analyst Skip Bayless. But even he has to bow down to The King in one specific area.

Skip Bayless has made countless takes in his career, which have given him extreme notoriety. Many modern-day sports fans know the former Undisputed star for his strong opinions about LeBron. If he had to choose his favorite James take, one comes to mind.

“No clutch gene,” Bayless said on The Sage Steele Show. “Unfortunately, God didn’t give him a clutch gene. And he is really gifted.”

Was that a compliment from Bayless to James? It might seem uncharacteristic of the sports media personality to do such a thing, but he had more positive things to say about the four-time NBA champion. Specifically, when it comes to James’ longevity.

“He’s had no surgeries. No shoulder surgeries, no knee surgeries, no Achilles problems that I’m aware of. His longevity is the GOAT,” Bayless proclaimed.

“LeBron” and “GOAT” in the same Bayless sentence would typically include “will never be” in the middle. However, Bayless can’t refute the overwhelming evidence in front of him. Nobody has been able to play in the NBA as long as LeBron James at the level he has.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is approaching his 23rd season in the NBA and is still an All-NBA-caliber player. James’ ability to continue to thrive hinges on prioritizing his fitness. That’s something Bayless has taken great notice of.

“It’s crazy to play at that level with that commitment to your fitness. I’m in awe. I honor,” Bayless said.

Although Bayless can sing songs of praise to James for his health and wellness, it doesn’t change his opinion on other aspects of his game. That clutch gene statement, which he made several years ago, is one he still stands by to this day.

“Fourth quarter, I don’t want the ball in his hands. He has been a liability in playoff fourth quarters for the most part, and I can prove it,” Bayless said.

The instances that Bayless referenced include James’ infamous collapse against the Dallas Mavericks in the 2011 NBA Finals. Bayless gives credit to Kyrie Irving for making the big shot to win the Cleveland Cavaliers the title in 2016 over the Golden State Warriors. It doesn’t help LeBron’s case that he has a 2-12 record in his last 14 playoff series.

Of course, Bayless doesn’t speak for all basketball fans and experts, as many disagree with his opinion. But there is some truth to what he says. James still has some time to potentially change Bayless’ mind for the better.