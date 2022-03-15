“Whether we’re the 2 seed or the 3 seed, we’re going to win the championship!”: Draymond Green has absolute confidence that a healthy Warriors would win the 2022 NBA Championship

Warriors’ star Draymond Green has no doubts that the Warriors, if healthy, will win the 2022 NBA Championship

The Golden State Warriors hosted the Washington Wizards tonight. It was a big night for the Warriors for multiple reasons. Stephen Curry celebrated his 34th birthday tonight. Along with that, Draymond Green made his way back to the court as well. After being out since early January, the fans were eagerly awaiting Draymond Green’s return. After not being able to play together for a whopping 1005 days, the Warriors’ trio of Green, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson took the floor together.

1,005 days later … THEY’RE BACK 😤 pic.twitter.com/uk1KXDY6zi — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 15, 2022

His return had the exact output that everyone had predicted. The game became easier for the rest of the team, and the Warriors secured a comfortable win. Coming off the bench tonight, Green played just 20 minutes, and had a game-high +24. He recorded 6 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and a steal during the time.

Draymond Green firmly believes Warriors can win the title, regardless of them having the 2nd or 3rd seed

The Golden State Warriors have now managed to string four wins in a row. After going on the largest losing streak they’ve faced this season, the Warriors bounced back pretty well. Their fire and desire to win made things easier for Draymond to return.

After the game tonight, Green shared his thoughts on the Warriors falling to the 3rd seed behind the Grizzlies. The Warriors and the Grizzlies are both having the same record, 47-22. However, because Memphis has the lead in the season series, they have the tiebreaker and the lead on the leaderboard.

Green though does not seem to mind the same. His feelings on the season are the same as they were when the season began.

Draymond: “Whether we’re the No. 2 seed or No. 3 seed, we’re going to win a championship” pic.twitter.com/Tt8fPTxLhg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 15, 2022

Well, it’s great to see that Green has this level of confidence. A healthy Dubs team can surely cause a lot of problems in the West, and it would be fun to see how far they can go.