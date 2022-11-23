Ahead of the Dennis Rodman Biopic, this $2 Million ‘Marvel Supervillain’ Plans to Wear a Wedding Dress ‘Drag Queen Style’
Dennis Rodman is a larger than life character, so much so that, there is going to be a movie on just the weekend he ran away to Las Vegas while the NBA Finals was going on. The Chicago Bulls legend’s story from that weekend was on the front page of every single news paper. And for all the wild reasons.
The power-forward was nonchalant about an NBA Finals, and ran off to indulge in debauchery, revelry, and well, we fail to find the words that could encompass his charades.
Rodman’s story was so iconic that Michael Jordan himself had to come to Vegas and drag him out of bed ahead of the NBA Finals. As the story moves into production, of which, Dennis is an executive producer, Jonathan Majors, wants to go the extra mile.
Jonathan Majors is set to star as Dennis Rodman
While the premise of the movie is entirely set in Las Vegas, it might also feature a scene from another iconic moment in Dennis Rodman’s life, the part where he wore a wedding dress in New York.
Yes, there was a time when he wore a wedding dress and a peroxide wig to promote his book. The incident is perhaps The Worm’s most iconic moment.
It would be a shame not to feature it in the movie. And it looks as though Jonathan Majors wants to include that part. Majors is an actor who is gaining a lot of notoriety in the last few years and he will play the role of Dennis Rodman.
This Marvel Supervillian will dress up like a drag queen to nail the Rodman look
Majors is keen on starting filming. It is a character that would require a lot of work he says. And he is also looking forward to conversing with Dennis Rodman directly.
More importantly, he is the one who wants to go “full drag” and nail the iconic look. He believes that adding that part in the story will catch the attention of audiences and he says, “Gotta make the movie so whatever it takes.”.
He also adds that it is not something that will 100% in the movie but given his stature he can probably bring it to life. “I don’t know if I can promise that. We gotta figure out what the director wants.”, he says.
Majors, who is set to be Marvel’s next big supervillian and is worth just $2 million at the time of writing, will probably rake in the dollars. Playing Rodman comes with a bag and fame. The original bad boy of the NBA on the silver screen. There is no pressure on Jonathan. However, he needs to come through, for the sake of NBA fans.
