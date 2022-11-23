Ahead of the Dennis Rodman Biopic, this $2 Million ‘Marvel Supervillain’ Plans to Wear a Wedding Dress ‘Drag Queen Style’

Dennis Rodman is a larger than life character, so much so that, there is going to be a movie on just the weekend he ran away to Las Vegas while the NBA Finals was going on. The Chicago Bulls legend’s story from that weekend was on the front page of every single news paper. And for all the wild reasons.

The power-forward was nonchalant about an NBA Finals, and ran off to indulge in debauchery, revelry, and well, we fail to find the words that could encompass his charades.

Rodman’s story was so iconic that Michael Jordan himself had to come to Vegas and drag him out of bed ahead of the NBA Finals. As the story moves into production, of which, Dennis is an executive producer, Jonathan Majors, wants to go the extra mile.

