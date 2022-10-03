“Only Dennis Rodman Should Play Dennis Rodman!”: NBA Twitter Reacts to Jonathan Majors Portraying ‘The Worm’ in ’48 Hours in Las Vegas’

NBA legend Dennis Rodman is getting a documentary about his legendary adventure during the 1998 NBA Finals, Twitter couldn’t help but react

When one thinks of Dennis Rodman, many words surface in the head. Quirky, eccentric, erratic, and so many more. His actions outside the NBA court were unmatched, and so random. However, when he was on the basketball court, Rodman was a beast.

The Worm was a genius on the court, and knew exactly what he had to do, right down to a T. In his 14 NBA seasons, Rodman won 5x NBA Championships, 2 with the ‘Bad Boy’ Pistons, and the other three with Michael Jordan and the Bulls.

During the 1998 NBA Finals, Dennis pulled one of the greatest disappearance acts. During the series against the Utah Jazz, The Worm went on a 48-hour adventure with the assistant GM to Las Vegas. The incident gained popularity after MJ discussed it in the ‘Last Dance’. The same is now being converted into a documentary, ’48 Hours in Las Vegas’, with Jonathan Majors playing the role of Rodman.

Jonathan Majors is in talks to star as Dennis Rodman in ‘48 HOURS IN VEGAS’. The film follows the crazy story of how NBA star Dennis Rodman went on a madcap adventure with his skittish assistant GM in the middle of the 1998 NBA Finals (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/mePS8FEMHK — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 29, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts to Jonathan Majors playing Dennis Rodman

Jonathan Majors has been a busy bee. He’s already playing roles like Kang The Conquerer in the MCU and Creed 3. On top of that, he’s now playing Rodman in 48 Hours in Las Vegas. NBA Twitter learned of the same and couldn’t help but react.

wow, Jonathan Majors lining up to play one of the most explosively powerful characters in all the multiverse AND Kang the Conqueror https://t.co/gKAbQXyobc — 👻👻👻 Paul AtrHADES 👻👻👻 (@tholzerman) September 29, 2022

Dennis Rodman should play Dennis Rodman pic.twitter.com/cir343hIRq — NeuroticGuru85 (@Guru85Neurotic) September 29, 2022

So who’s playing Carmen Elektra 👀? pic.twitter.com/oETcrCHwrC — RaWMeSee SoundSavvvy 🇰🇪🇨🇻🇻🇨🆒️🫀 (@rawmesee) September 29, 2022

Jonathan Majors, it’s normal to take a vacation, my guy. — t ∞ (@thisaintredwine) September 29, 2022

From the reactions, it seems like the fans cannot wait for 48 Hours in Las Vegas. Any Dennis Rodman biopic can always be expected to generate buzz, but with Jonathan Majors playing him? This should be a fun watch.

