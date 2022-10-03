full
HomeSearch
Cover Image for “Only Dennis Rodman Should Play Dennis Rodman!”: NBA Twitter Reacts to Jonathan Majors Portraying ‘The Worm’ in ’48 Hours in Las Vegas’

“Only Dennis Rodman Should Play Dennis Rodman!”: NBA Twitter Reacts to Jonathan Majors Portraying ‘The Worm’ in ’48 Hours in Las Vegas’

Raahib Singh
|Mon Oct 03 2022

NBA legend Dennis Rodman is getting a documentary about his legendary adventure during the 1998 NBA Finals, Twitter couldn’t help but react

When one thinks of Dennis Rodman, many words surface in the head. Quirky, eccentric, erratic, and so many more. His actions outside the NBA court were unmatched, and so random. However,  when he was on the basketball court, Rodman was a beast.

The Worm was a genius on the court, and knew exactly what he had to do, right down to a T. In his 14 NBA seasons, Rodman won 5x NBA Championships, 2 with the ‘Bad Boy’ Pistons, and the other three with Michael Jordan and the Bulls.

During the 1998 NBA Finals, Dennis pulled one of the greatest disappearance acts. During the series against the Utah Jazz, The Worm went on a 48-hour adventure with the assistant GM to Las Vegas. The incident gained popularity after MJ discussed it in the ‘Last Dance’. The same is now being converted into a documentary, ’48 Hours in Las Vegas’, with Jonathan Majors playing the role of Rodman.

Also Read: Michael Jordan’s Tequila Cofounders Reveal 59 y/o’s Nonchalance Towards Cincoro’s Success, ‘We’re Gonna Have Free Tequila’

NBA Twitter reacts to Jonathan Majors playing Dennis Rodman

Jonathan Majors has been a busy bee. He’s already playing roles like Kang The Conquerer in the MCU and Creed 3. On top of that, he’s now playing Rodman in 48 Hours in Las Vegas. NBA Twitter learned of the same and couldn’t help but react.

From the reactions, it seems like the fans cannot wait for 48 Hours in Las Vegas. Any Dennis Rodman biopic can always be expected to generate buzz, but with Jonathan Majors playing him? This should be a fun watch.

Also Read: Despite dating Madonna and Carmen Electra, Dennis Rodman believed he was gay because of his sisters

About the author
Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

Raahib is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him towards TSR, and his love for Stephen Curry and the Warriors made him stay. Raahib enjoys reading, watching movies, and exploring new things during his free time.

Read more from Raahib Singh