“Kept It a Little Bit More in Check Than the LeBron One”: Warriors Insider Sheds Light on Stephen Curry’s “Interaction” With Isaiah Stewart

Golden State Warriors insider Anthony Slater recently joined the Run It Back crew to discuss the altercation that occurred between Stephen Curry and Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart. During the fourth quarter of the matchup, Stewart pushed Curry in frustration after the superstar guard mouthed off to him.

Slater noted Curry’s been feeling good lately, so it wasn’t too surprising to see the 36-year-old get taunt opponents. He pointed out that the contest had been “chirpy” throughout, but whatever Steph said to Stew late in the game was enough to set him off.

The Pistons big man is known to be an enforcer. Chandler Parsons claimed that Stewart even “hates Santa Claus,” so this could have easily escalated.

Slater, however, noted that Stewart controlled his temper more than he has in past incidents. “I will say, [Stewart] kept it a little bit more in check than the LeBron one. He wasn’t quite going after Steph like that,” Slater added.

Slater also pointed to Dennis Schroeder’s involvement in the altercation, considering he was a member of the Warriors just last month before he was moved to Detroit in the convoluted Jimmy Butler deal. Shroeder didn’t necessarily want to be traded to or away from Golden State, but the team quickly changed their plans once an All-Star became available.

Slater mentioned how the Pistons witnessed firsthand how much of an edge Curry actually has to him. Known as the Baby-Faced Assassin since the early days of his career, Steph has become known as a friendly, harmless guy. But that clearly changes during intense moments on the court.

Stephen Curry has been playing his best basketball of the season recently

Stephen Curry has been playing inspired basketball as of late, helping lead the Dubs back to a guaranteed playoff spot in the hotly contested Western Conference. After once struggling to tread water and hang on to a play-in berth, the Warriors have looked like a bonafide playoff contender in recent weeks.

Golden State’s trade for Butler has brought renewed energy to both Curry and the team as a whole. The All-Star forward’s gritty style of play provides the perfect complement to Curry’s grace and soft touch. Butler provides Curry with a true costar who is capable of shouldering a heavy load on offense.

With another elite talent to take some of the pressure off of him, Curry has been on fire since the trade deadline. GS has gone 13-4 since February 1st. Curry and Butler are proving to be all the star power Golden State needs to make some noise in the postseason.