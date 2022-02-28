“Ain’t NOBODY tryna see the Lakers on NATIONAL TV!”: Kendrick Perkins re-iterates his statement about LeBron James and co after their disastrous performance against the Pelicans

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins does not shy away from mocking LeBron James and the Lakers, says they shouldn’t be on National TV

It is no news that the Los Angeles Lakers are struggling. After working hard this offseason to acquire a bunch of players, the Lakers are not seeing the output they would have hoped for. They traded away three players to get Russell Westbrook in exchange. All three of those players are currently doing well with their new franchise, whereas, Russell Westbrook, is well, struggling.

LeBron James, in his 19th season, is leading the Lakers in points scored, rebounds, steals, and blocks. He trails Russell Westbrook by 1 assist per game, for the top spot in that category too. Anthony Davis has missed around 20 games this season with various injuries and would continue to miss more, due to his foot sprain. Last night, we saw a major collapse by the Lakers. Hosting the Pelicans, the Lakers looked like they were being forced to play. None of them seemed interested, and the game, as expected, went to the Pelicans. Kendrick Perkins talked about the same during the game as well.

“Take Lakers off the National TV!”: Kendrick Perkins re-iterates his previous feelings

Till yesterday, everyone knew the Lakers were having issues, but at least it looked like they were trying on the court. However, their performance against the Pelicans changes all of that. The Lakers did not seem interested in playing, and it was showing. They recorded 23 turnovers in the game and that was just one of their worries.

Looking at the performance, Kendrick Perkins put out his two-day-old clip where he talks about why the Lakers should not be on National TV anymore.

“The Lakers are dead-bird tall grass eating. We still have them on National TV! Nobody wants to see the Lakers, I don’t! As good as LeBron James has been, I don’t want to see bad basketball!”

Perkins is right. No one likes to open their television and spend 2+ hours watching a game that is being played half-heartedly. Not only is it a waste of time for the viewers, but also sets a bad example for the kids who tune in to watch their favorite stars like LeBron James.

Well, I don’t think any channel is going to drop their Laker games at this point, unless some other surprising teams are facing each other.