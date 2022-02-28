“LeBron James and Co are really disrespecting the game of basketball right now!”: Kendrick Perkins calls out Lakers, fans and veteran analysts are left disappointed as Pelicans blow them away

Lack of attitude in Lakers players is the last thing their fans would have wanted to see in an already disappointing season, but it’s the new normal now, and Kendrick Perkins is livid watching it.

The Los Angeles Lakers are on their way to yet another disastrous season. After the 95-123 loss at home against the 25-36 New Orleans Pelicans, they are now 6-games below 500 and 2.5 game differential away from the 11th placed Portland Trail Blazers.

From having the best odds in the West at the start the season to being at the 10th place with just 22 games to go in the season. They are on the verge of losing their Play-in spot if they keep at what they are doing currently.

They truly crossed all limits of disappointment there can be for a Lakers fan when LeBron James‘ team lost the game against their city rivals in the last game.

Yet somehow rather than bouncing off of it and giving them something to hold on to by blowing away the Pelicans, they manage to do just the opposite.

Kendrick Perkins is done with the Lakers’ disrespect of the game of Basketball

As the Purple and Gold team trailed the game by as much as 29-points towards the end of the 3rd quarter, veteran analysts and former players all went off on the attitude with which this team is playing basketball.

All BS aside the Lakers are really disrespecting the Game of basketball right now! That bad body language and careless basketball ain’t it. Show some type of pride and respect for the Game! Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) February 28, 2022

My surgically repaired hip doesn’t hurt as bad as watching the Lakers play. This is PAINFUL. No further comments will be provided at this time 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) February 28, 2022

— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 28, 2022

Lakers fans also didn’t leave the chance to go off on their team.

This is why Lebron isn’t the GOAT. Jordan is. And I’m a Lakers fan. — Scott C. Worden (@scottworden76) February 28, 2022

Stephen Curry was getting criticized for carrying a worst team than the Lakers to the 8th seed play-in tournament. I didn’t forget. Keep the same energy you had for a one man army and apply it to this superteam. pic.twitter.com/vxAmomjXOK — capo (@missionarymelo) February 28, 2022

Not having Anthony Davis in the majority of games hasn’t helped the team in any way. But they still have “King James”, Russell Westbrook, and two other future First Ballot Hall of Famers, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard.

Yet none of them are able to step up and be the savior, the Lakers Nation so desperately needs. Everyone was thinking as long the Lakers keep themselves in Play-in contention they will have something to fight for when AD returns, they will still be a tough matchup in the knockouts. Not anymore we suppose.