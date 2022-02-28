Basketball

“LeBron James and Co are really disrespecting the game of basketball right now!”: Kendrick Perkins calls out Lakers, fans and veteran analysts are left disappointed as Pelicans blow them away

"LeBron James and Co are really disrespecting the game of basketball right now!": Kendrick Perkins calls out Lakers, fans and veteran analysts are left disappointed as Pelicans blow them away
Akash Murty

Previous Article
“Don’t always think that Nathan Lyon will be the first picked": Brendon Julian backs Ashton Agar to play over Nathan Lyon in Pakistan tests
Next Article
"Luka Doncic and co railed Golden State with a 32-8 closeout run?!": Warriors Twitter implodes after Stephen Curry and co. had their worst offensive meltdown in the 4th Quarter
NBA Latest Post
Today in NBA History: Stephen Curry drops iconic 40-footer against Kevin Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder
Today in NBA History: Stephen Curry drops iconic 40-footer against Kevin Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder

6 years ago, Stephen Curry dropped his iconic shot against the Oklahoma City Thunder which…