Basketball

“LeBron James really got booed at his own home for yet another silly turnover”: Fans at Crypto.Com Arena express their frustrations as The King commits his 6th TO against the Pels

“LeBron James really got booed at his own home for yet another silly turnover”: Fans at Crypto.Com Arena express their frustrations as The King commits his 6th TO against the Pels
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"Luka Doncic and co railed Golden State with a 32-8 closeout run?!": Warriors Twitter implodes after Stephen Curry and co. had their worst offensive meltdown in the 4th Quarter
Next Article
“Viv is the best batsman I have ever seen": When Shane Warne called Sir Viv Richards as the best batter
NBA Latest Post
Today in NBA History: Stephen Curry drops iconic 40-footer against Kevin Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder
Today in NBA History: Stephen Curry drops iconic 40-footer against Kevin Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder

6 years ago, Stephen Curry dropped his iconic shot against the Oklahoma City Thunder which…