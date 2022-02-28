“LeBron James really got booed at his own home for yet another silly turnover”: Fans at Crypto.Com Arena express their frustrations as The King commits his 6th TO against the Pels

As LeBron James committed yet another turnover midway into the 3rd quarter, fans at Crypto.Com Arena erupted with boos.

The struggles for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers continue. After suffering a disappointing loss against their LA rivals, the team now got embarrassed by the 11th seeded New Orleans Pelicans.

Turnovers continue to hurt Frank Vogel’s boys. The team collectively committed a humiliating 15 turnovers in the first quarter. In the huge 123-95 loss against NOLA, Bron did manage to fill the stat sheet – 32 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. However, he went on to commit 7 turnovers.

At one point of time in the third quarter, LeBron threw a lousy pass to THT in the corner, sending the ball out of bounds. The crowd at Crypto.Com Arena showed no mercy to their King expressing their frustrations by exploding with boos.

Lakers fans booing LeBron after this turnover 😯 pic.twitter.com/KfcYGso6UE — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 28, 2022

Skip Bayless reacts as fans at Crypto.Com Arena shower LeBron James with boos

As soon as the arena showered LBJ with boos, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions. Analyst Skip Bayless, who is known for being a perpetual LeBron hater, had yet another field.

LeBron just got booed at home for yet another careless turnover. Pels by 25. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 28, 2022

LeBron after throwing a pass to the 3rd row pic.twitter.com/cBmCuxqJPZ — Kyle (24-36) (@thezachattack_2) February 28, 2022

my goat never been booed before pic.twitter.com/fgu4nTNf8x — vic (SPENCER DINWIDDIE FAN ACCT) (@victorrmtx) February 28, 2022

Never did I think I’d see the day were LeBron James would turn the ball over carelessly and the boo birds would fly down at staples Cen… I mean Crypto arena 🤷🏽‍♂️ — DTLF (@DantheLakersFAN) February 28, 2022

Lakers’ 23 turnovers to Pels’ 15, is one of the huge reasons behind this mammoth loss.

The Lakers have a 27-32 record and are now a total of 3 games behind the #8 LAC. Entering the final 22 games of the season, something for LAL has to change in order for them to turn to their winning ways. If not, then the Lakers are in a tough position to grab a playoffs berth.