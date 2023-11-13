“Ain’t Nobody Worried About You Bruh, Hell Nah”: Anthony Edwards’ Response To Draymond Green’s ‘F**k Outta Here’ Gets Leaked

Anthony Edwards has been on a tear to start off his 2023-24 NBA campaign. After once publicly claiming he wanted to go up against the Golden State Warriors solely because Draymond Green ‘talks a lot of trash’, the Adidas athlete dropped 33 points on 11-27 shooting against them, including 13 in the 4th quarter. This led to the Timberwolves to a 116-110 win over the Warriors on the latter’s home floor.

Midway through the 4th quarter, Draymond and Ant got into it with one another underneath the basket. The audio for this exchange was clear as day as they were clearly spewing profanities at one another and talking trash.

Draymond, coming off an ejection in the Warriors’ previous game, wasn’t afraid to chirp back and forth with Edwards. After a foul was called that sent Ant to the charity stripe, Draymond yelled “F**k outta here,” at Edwards to which he responded, “Ain’t nobody worried about you bruh, hell nah.”

Anthony Edwards isn’t someone who backs away from talking trash and in fact likes to go at his opponents. After drilling what many presumed to be the dagger bucket for the game, putting the Wolves up 12, he repeatedly yelled out, “I’m nice,” towards the Warriors.

Can the Warriors have anybody other than Stephen Curry step up offensively?

After dropping 38 points tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Stephen Curry once again is the only player on the Dubs who has scored more than 20 points in a game since the regular season began. Klay Thompson has not found his rhythm offensively and the bench unit, while being led by Chris Paul, have cooled down.

The Warriors have been running the same sets to get Klay and Steph open for years now. The only difference between now and then is the fact that those same shots that were falling, simply aren’t anymore.

Whether it’s because the league has finally caught up to the aging Warriors core or if it’s because of something as simple as their shot not falling, the Warriors don’t seem like a cohesive unit at the moment. On the other hand, the Wolves seem raring to go as they approach the top of the Western Conference with Anthony Edwards at the helm of it all.