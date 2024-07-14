A’ja Wilson Insists Savannah James and Daughter Zhuri’s Dance on Viral Trend Better Than Her Performance With Syd Colson

LeBron James and son Bronny James have been the talk of the town ever since James’s eldest son got picked by his Lakers with the 55th pick in this year’s NBA Draft. But recently the ladies of the James household stole the spotlight from the men. Savannah James and daughter Zuhri often post videos of them attempting viral dance trends. One of these attempts happened to be them trying out the Watashi Wa Star Dance, which’s recently gone viral online.

Advertisement

After they posted a video of them attempting the viral trend, the James household received some stiff competition from two WNBA stars, A’ja Wilson and Sydney Colson also dropped their performance. But Wilson could see that the James household had outdone them and even admitted it through an Instagram post. The post read ” Y’all got it @mrs_savannahrj and @allthingszhuri. We got some work to dooo.”

A’Ja Wilson knows Savannah did it better! pic.twitter.com/YcId3OUVzL — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) July 13, 2024

However, Wilson was taken by surprise when King James’s wife responded to her. Though she didn’t say much, Savannah reposted it on her Instagram story and attached a few laughing emojis above it.

Savannah agrees tooo pic.twitter.com/VLt0fBGl38 — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) July 13, 2024

From the looks of it, Savannah also seems to think of her and Zuhri’s performance to be better than Wilson and Colson’s attempt. But having LeBron in these performances is sure to get the duo much more views, and they even tried out that strategy.

LeBron’s athleticism and IQ fail him in his attempt at achieving TikTok fame.

With Savannah and Zhuri constantly including Bronny and Bryce in their dances, it was only fair that LeBron also got a chance to shine. Given LeBron’s athletic prowess, phenomenal memory, and stellar spacial IQ, it’s hard to imagine James struggling at a simple TikTok dance. But it happened.

A few months ago, people saw King James dancing to the Jamaican groove, Shabba Madda Pot by Dexter Daps. While his wife and daughter showed off their in-sync moves, ‘The Akron Hammer’ was trying to catch up and tried his best to make it look like he had smooth moves.

But, turned out, he made a fool out of himself and ruined the video. However, it went viral and LeBron himself posted the video on his Instagram story and captioned the post, “The third [wheel emoji] don’t ever work out!”