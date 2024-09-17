A’ja Wilson Is on the Verge of Becoming “Greatest WNBA Player” Says Kendrick Perkins

A’ja Wilson is having one of the best seasons. The Las Vegas Aces star is often etching her name in the history books. However, her latest performance was probably her most special one of all. By recording 29 points in the win over the Connecticut Sun, Wilson became the only player in the WNBA’s history to score 1,000 points in a single regular season.

The 28-year-old is also on the verge of adding accolades such as a third MVP and DPOY to her memorable season. Additionally, with the Nevada side looking as strong as ever before, the two-way superstar could potentially conclude the year by defending the title for the second time and winning the Finals MVP in back-to-back years.

Wilson’s production in the 2024 season has been attracting praise from several enthusiasts. Even pundits and other personalities from the basketball world cannot stop lauding the 6ft 4” player for her display. Kendrick Perkins has been one such influential figure to often commend the Aces’ center.

Throughout the season, Perkins has been going gaga when talking about the six-time All-Star. Praises were only amplified after Wilson reached the 1,000-point milestone. In the latest episode of NBA Today, the former Boston Celtics big man compared A’ja to legends such as Kevin Garnett and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

According to the ESPN analyst, Wilson had a similar leadership style as KG and similarly dominated the WNBA as the Greek Freak asserted his command in the NBA.

“When you talk about her leadership skills and how emotional she is, she reminds me a lot of Kevin Garnett in that aspect. You go and ask any of Kevin Garnett former teammates they’re going to tell you ‘we love KG, how unselfish he was, but how dominant he was when he stepped onto the floor…

“A’ja is dominating the WNBA like Giannis dominates the NBA. Obviously, she has better skills in my opinion when it comes down to the middy, the jump shots, and things to that nature, being able to put the ball on the floor and finish through traffic,” Perkins said.

He concluded his statements by claiming that Wilson was on track to achieve GOAT status in women’s basketball if she could maintain a similar level of performance.

“She’s on the verge to be the best, to be the greatest WNBA player in the history.”

Wilson is already the best player in the league currently. There is no player in the league’s history with two MVPs and DPOYs. Adding one more of each award will further increase her chances of being regarded as the undisputed GOAT.

LeBron James, Tom Brady, and others also expressed their admiration for A’ja

On a nightly basis, certain influential figures have been commenting on Wilson’s game and lauding her for a historic campaign. Over the past week, since Wilson eclipsed the single-season scoring record and reached the 1,000-point mark, she’s been the talk of town. Tom Brady and LeBron James were among the biggest names to congratulate her for a dominant regular season scoring display.

There are so many incredible players in the @WNBA right now. But there’s only one @_ajawilson22 https://t.co/BJYnlpamZh — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 12, 2024

STRAIGHT ’s!!! CONGRATULATIONS SIS! Love to see it!!! https://t.co/iqKILkH2yv — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 12, 2024

Apart from her WNBA rivals, NBA stars such as Ja Morant and Bam Adebayo have often expressed love for her amidst an incredible season. As the Aces make a deep run in the upcoming postseason, praises for Wilson will only increase.