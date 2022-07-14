“Tristan Thompson is making Khloe’s therapist rich!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with former Cavs’ star’s child

Bulls’ Tristan Thompson is in the news again, and yet again, it’s not related to basketball as he expects baby #2 with Khloe Kardashian

Drama and the Kardashian name go hand-in-hand. However, in this particular case, it’s always been the partner causing all the drama. Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian got together in 2016, just after Tristan had won an NBA Championship with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Late in 2017, Khloe was expecting her first child with Tristan. In February 2018, Tristan was rumored to cheat on Khloe with two women. After their first child, True, was born, Khloe moved on from the incident and decided to give Thompson another chance. In October 2018, Tristan yet again faced cheating allegations again, causing turmoil. The couple got back together till he cheated again, with Khloe’s sister, Kylie’s best friend.

It’s been on again, him cheating, off again, and then repeat. Earlier today, TMZ shared that the two were expecting their second child together soon.

Khloe Kardashian is having another baby with the same man with whom she broke up — Tristan Thompson … TMZ has learned. https://t.co/HQDoWhu9Kw — TMZ (@TMZ) July 13, 2022

Also Read: “Y’all were really that bored? I don’t know no Tristan Thompson”: Rapper Iggy Azalea speaks up about rumors involving Khloe Kardashian’s beau

NBA Twitter reacts to Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian expecting a child together

After all that has happened, one would assume that the Tristan-Khloe story is over. However, it turns out, they’re starting a whole new chapter of the same soon. Despite Tristan recently having a son with Maralee Nichols, him and Khloe are expecting a child via surrogacy.

NBA Twitter, as expected, went wild when they learned about the same.

“Damn bro you got another girl pregnant? She’s never taking you back after this”

pic.twitter.com/ayoDZDN70P — $tefan Urquelle 👑 (@Dapeachstategod) July 13, 2022

Also Read: “Tristan Thompson be playing Khloe Kardashian better than he plays basketball”: NBA Twitter reacts as TT apologises to Khloe, admits he’s the father to Maralee Nichols’ child

Gotta be the most toxic relationship that never existed pic.twitter.com/5A1ZltffTu — Klayphe (@klayphe) July 13, 2022

I guess congratulations to Khloe and Tristan? Hope this time they stay together longer than the previous times.