James Harden, Who Signed A $200 Million Deal With Adidas, Was Sent A Notice After Spotted Wearing Jordans With Khloe Kardashian

Sixers star James Harden was told by Adidas to stop wearing any product except theirs, both on and off the court

James Harden is one of the most gifted offensive players of this generation. Heck, he may even be among the top offensive talents of all time. The 6’5″ guard is a 10x All-Star, was the 2018 NBA MVP, and led the league in scoring for three consecutive years.

In 2018, Harden averaged 30.4 points. In 2019, that went up to 36.1 and 34.3 in 2020. Many believe that Harden was snubbed for the MVP award in the 2018-19 NBA season. Despite him losing out on a consecutive MVP award, that didn’t stop him from getting the bag. He signed a 4-year, $171 Million deal with the Rockets that offseason.

Ever since his move from Oklahoma City, Harden has been making big money. In 2015, Adidas locked down James to a 13-year, $200 Million deal. However, within days of signing the deal, James was sent a notice from the brand for disregarding one of their terms.

James Harden was spotted wearing Jordan with Khloe Kardashian, despite the Adidas deal

In 2015, James Harden was balling. He averaged 27.4 points, seven assists, and 5.7 rebounds. His performance on the court led to him signing a 13-year, $200 Million deal with Adidas. Oh, and also, he was dating Khloe Kardashian.

During the offseason, Harden was enjoying life, and was out on the town with his beau Khloe. The two were snapped together. However, the thing that caught everyone’s attention was Harden’s sneakers. Despite signing a huge Adidas deal recently, he was spotted wearing Jordans.

Adidas Says James Harden Will Have To Stop Wearing Air Jordans Off The Court http://t.co/6R3I6Kim64 pic.twitter.com/2q06TKXptv — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 16, 2015

This led to Adidas sending James a strong worded message related to the same. Mark King, the president of Adidas North America, made a statement and said,

“That’s part of the deal” (via ESPN). “The difference between football and basketball is that a guy like Aaron Rodgers doesn’t have a walk-around shoe. Harden does, and he will be in our lifestyle stuff.”

Since then, Harden has been all Adidas, whether it’s at his place, or in public.

