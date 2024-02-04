“All Contact to the Head Ain’t a Foul”: Draymond Green Calls Out Officials After No-Call Explanation Against Hawks

Jan 30, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a foul call on a teammate against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green has returned from his indefinite suspension to feature for the Warriors since January 15. The Warriors star recently featured in the game against the Atlanta Hawks last night, which resulted in an overtime 141-134 loss for the Dubs at State Farm Arena. In the post-game conference, as reported by NBCS on X, Green highlighted one of his odd interactions with a referee, who commented after Green argued a non-call during the game.

Advertisement

“I had a referee tell me all contact to the head ain’t a foul,” said Green as he stood up from the podium. The Warriors forward added, “That was an interesting one tonight.”

Here, Green was referring to a hit he received from the Hawks center Clint Capela while trying to grab a rebound for Stephen Curry’s missed contested layup during the second quarter. Green took the hit on his head, which immediately knocked him to the ground.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBCSWarriors/status/1754024915311923566?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Subsequently, the Hawks grabbed the rebound and went for a basket down the court, leaving Green behind in the play. Noticing such a fiasco, Warriors coach Steve Kerr called for a timeout, allowing Green to engage with referee Sean Corbin regarding this matter.

Fans supported Draymond Green, who rightly highlighted the mismanagement in refereeing by the NBA officials. One fan highlighted that the referees are subjectively and inconsistently interpreting the rules of the game rather than enforcing them as they were.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/8ternell/status/1754027434528370802?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

On the other hand, another fan believed that the refs were deliberately making decisions against the Warriors to impact the team negatively this season.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FergiesRightRef/status/1754026576965243023?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Draymond Green finished the night with seven points, eight assists, and six rebounds in his seventh game since his return to the league. We can now see the Warriors forward on his best behavior since his return from suspension. However, if it were the pre-suspension Draymond Green, the matter could have escalated unlike how he kept his cool and walked back to the bench last night.

Steve Kerr was enraged after receiving a technical foul in the last game against the Memphis Grizzlies

The Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr, was beyond frustrated after he was assessed a technical foul for protesting against a no-call on Steph Curry. Kerr reported an obvious contact on Curry, who was hit on his head by John Konchar around 5 minutes on the clock.

Though many might know Kerr as one of the league’s calmest and most composed coaches, this incident was enough for the Warriors’ head coach to lose his cool. Kerr acted animatedly against the officials, who seemed rather ignorant of his arguments against their decision. The Warriors, however, managed to clinch this game in a 121-101 win against the Grizzlies.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBCSWarriors/status/1753591708062007714?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The NBA usually mandates flagrant fouls to be assessed when players get hit in sensitive areas. However, after the incident with Draymond Green and Stephen Curry, it might seem more apparent that the officials are deliberately ignoring such calls from the Warriors. Fans have started to believe that the NBA officials might have a hidden agenda against the Dubs, especially since the feud between Chris Paul and Scott Foster came into the foray again earlier this season.