“All of this is earned”: Shaquille O’Neal’s son Shareef O’Neal shares cryptic tweet amid rumors of his father helping him secure a workout with Lakers

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal’s son Shareef O’Neal is reportedly set to work out with the LA Lakers, sending social media into a frenzy.

Shareef O’Neal, who has already worked out with the Milwaukee Bucks, is scheduled to get a session with the purple and gold. A surreal moment for Shareef, whose father, Shaquille O’Neal, had an iconic run with the franchise, winning three championships and being Finals MVP each time.

Many even consider the Diesel on the Lakers Mt. Rushmore, with him having a statue outside the Crypto.com arena. Speaking of Shareef, the former UCLA player would take after his father’s steps of becoming a pro basketball player by joining Louisiana State University, where his father played college basketball.

The 6″9′ forward is reportedly eligible for the upcoming 2020 draft after a previous list of withdrawals had mistakenly included his name. Unfortunately, Shareef’s suffered several injuries while playing college basketball, including heart surgery as a freshman at UCLA.

Later transferred to his father Shaq’s former college LSU, Shareef would continue missing games due to a foot injury. In his 14-appearances last season, Shareef averaged 2.2 PPG and 2.9 RPG. Nevertheless, the 22-year-old is all set to work out with the Lakers.

NBA Twitter reacts to Shaquille O’Neal’s son Shareef O’Neal’s scheduled workout with the LA Lakers.

It’s no secret that Shaq enjoyed most of his success wearing the Lakers jersey. The seven-foot center became the most dominant force in the league, achieving most of his accolades in his 8-seasons at LA.

Thus there was bound to be excitement around the news of his son working out with the Lakers. Barring his lineage, there is nothing that would excite teams to draft him considering his lackluster basketball career in college.

Shareef O’Neal will work out with the Lakers! 👀 (via @jovanbuha) pic.twitter.com/mebLN8AbbR — Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) June 10, 2022

He averages like 5 PPG — Drew (@PGSupremacy) June 10, 2022

Lebron carry Shaq son to a ring would be insane 😂 — I eat ass on the first Link 🥷 (@4pfwhodat) June 10, 2022

damn lakers that desperate they gonna give him a a charity contract — bamDPOYabayo(wasnt outtabounds) (@DPOYbamSZN) June 10, 2022

Only in the league cause of his daddy — NotFlightBruh (@duttboireacts) June 10, 2022

Lakers trying out ymca players now😭 — CurryHoops (@HoopCurry) June 10, 2022

Many had doubts about Shareef earning getting a practice session, with many citing his father’s influence and connections. Nonetheless, the 22-year-old would respond to baseless allegations with the following tweet.

All of this is earned — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) June 10, 2022

According to reports, Shareef is also scheduled to work out with the Hawks, Cavaliers, and Wizards.