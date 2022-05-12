“Shaquille O’Neal gifted his son Shareef O’Neal a $21K Rolex during a live auction”: The Big Diesel went no holds barred to outbid everyone

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal outbid everyone at an auction to surprise his son Shareef O’Neal with a $21K Rolex watch.

One of the most popular sports personalities globally, Shaquille O’Neal, had a decorated career playing 19 seasons in the NBA. According to spotrac, the Lakers legend earned over $286M from his pro basketball career, leave alone his umpteen endorsements and business ventures.

Over the years, Shaq has made several investments in an array of industries, including FMCG brands, Gyms/ fitness centers, fast-food chains, and tech startups. Some of Diesel’s popular investments include that in Lyft, Five Guys, and tech giant Google.

According to several reports, Shaq’s net worth is roughly estimated to be around $400M. The four-time champion’s lifestyle and luxury possessions are evidence of the fortune that he has earned. Nonetheless, Shaq never hesitates to pamper his kids, often buying them gifts worth exorbitant prices.

The Big Diesel once surprised his son Shareef O’Neal at an auction with a Rolex watch, leaving no stone unturned to outbid the others in the room.

Shaquille O’Neal gifts son Shareef O’Neal a $21K Rolex watch.

Father of nine kids, Shaq has never stepped away from giving his children a quality life. Nevertheless, the Lakers MVP has a few conditions if his kids wish a share of the pie when it comes to his wealth, which is completing their education with a bachelor’s degree at least.

Nonetheless, Shaq continues to gift his children on special occasions like birthdays and graduation ceremonies. One such instance being surprising his son Shareef O’Neal with a Rolex watch at an auction.

The former seven-foot center’s competitive side reignited during the auction as he tried to outbid everyone, letting his son make the final bid of a whopping $21K.

“I tried to raise the auction prices and ended up buying him a damn Rolex,” said Shaq.

Shareef was visibly taken aback by his father’s heartwarming gesture. Well, this isn’t the first instance of Shaq pampering his son, as who can forget Shareef’s lavish 16th birthday party in LA attended by over 400 guests, including celebrities.

On this auspicious occasion, Shaq and his wife Shaunie O’Neal would present their son with not one but two luxury cars- a Lamborghini and a customized Jeep Wrangler.

