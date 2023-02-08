“All of Y’all Ain’t Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson!”: Charles Barkley Justifies Calling 2022-23 NBA Season ‘Awful’

The Golden State Warriors are a franchise that revolutionized the sport of basketball. The team made three-point shooting the norm, and Sir Charles Barkley isn’t happy about it.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, fondly referred to as the Splash Brothers were the Warriors’ formula for success. They made the three-point shot so infectious that every player started chucking up threes, even big men.

Now, traditionally the big man is expected to score from the post. But now, more and more big men are trying to shoot threes. This news trend is not sitting well with the old heads, who feel that basketball is now awful.

Charles Barkley does not like the revolution that Steph Curry and Klay Thompson brought to the NBA

There can be no denying that for the longest time, basketball thrived on scoring under the basket or in and around it. However, this all changed when Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and the Golden State Warriors came in.

The duo Steph and Klay have eight rings between them, and together they revolutionized basketball. To the point, where former big men like Charles Barkley believe that the game has become awful.

“It’s awful basketball. I hate to be the old get off my lawn dude. It’s awful basketball. No defense and it’s become a three-point shooting contest. And, the only thing that bothers me is that all you mo**erfu**ers can’t be good three-point shooters. If you’re a good three-point shooter, all y’all mo**erf**ers ain’t Steph and Klay. I don’t mind guys shooting threes but your big guys are shooting threes now. If y’all just gonna have three-point shooting contests, just say it!”

A fair assessment from Sir Charles. But, not one that many will agree with. After all, a versatile big man is becoming a norm in today’s game.

Sir Charles does appreciate some of the modern big men like Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic

Now, at this point, it’s pretty obvious that Charles Barkley isn’t a fan of big men chucking up threes. However, he is fond of some of the modern big men, like Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic, whom he believes is the perfect combination as they post up as well as shoot threes.

Both Embiid and Jokic are shining examples of what the modern big man should be. And, it looks like many are learning from their example, including a certain young French man who is primed to be the No.1 pick in this year’s draft.

