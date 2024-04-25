Machine Gun Kelly Ready to Put His Own $1 Million if Travis Kelce Come to Cleveland

Machine Gun Kelly offered to put up $500 thousand of his own money to bring Travis Kelce to Cleveland. He topped that by adding two more donations of the same amount if he ends up trading there. And now during a ‘First We Feast’ YouTube interview, it might have cost the rapper. Using his past offer, MGK was asked to diss on Taylor Swift in a very confusing way. But he chose against igniting the wrath of the Swifties fanbase and went on to take the punishment.

Why Travis Kelce features here is because the question is designed to remind MGK of his past comments. Sitting face to face with Trippie Redd, the American rapper is asked to do something rather risky, “You offered to pay $1 million if Travis Kelce would come play for the Cleveland Browns. Burn that bridge by saying three mean things about Taylor Swift.”

If the ‘Bad Things’ singer chooses to skip saying the three mean things, he’ll have to gulp down an even meaner chicken wing. Already 3-4 wings in, the rapper had a tough decision to make. But when given his cordial relationship with both Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, he chose to go the harder way. He also pointed out that any rivalry with that fanbase if not worth the trouble, no matter how hot the wing might be.

He said, “Ladies and gentlemen, you have got to be out of your m*****f****** mind if you think I want any smoke with that fanbase. Also, Taylor is saint. She’s very nice to me and Travis is my bro.” Trippie Redd doesn’t buy it and chimes in, “kiss her feet while you’re at it.” And the ay! rapper snaps back saying, “Jesus Christ, bro she’s very nice. She’s very, very nice.”

So no matter what the punishment, MGK clearly chooses to be in pain, than to take on the Swifties. With the new album out, and the Super Bowl fever just getting over, this wouldn’t be the best time to pick a fight, if one had to, compulsorily pick one.

Machine Gun Kelly Clarifies His Million Dollar Offer to Travis Kelce

The rapper understands there would be a massive transfer bonus that Travis Kelce would entail if and when he chooses to shift alliances. But MGK wanted him to have some bonus cash on top of everything else to enjoy his move to Cleveland. Being his hometown, he already has enough added benefit to move to Ohio, but who doesn’t love extra cash?

Machine Gun Kelly clarifies his previous offers to Travis Kelce that were also the center of the dare he was given. He says,“I said I would give him a million dollars spending money on top of whatever the NFL (gives him). I am not the NFL. So, obviously they would have to pay him like $30 million or $40 million, whatever. I said, I” give you a bonus of a million dollars”

It is clear he is frustrated by people misunderstanding his statements and jumping to conclusions. They offer their explanations which assume him to not understand how NFL contracts work. But with his affinity to the Browns, he has gotten fully into the football fan’s mindset.