Basketball

“All them people that they say are the best to ever do it, my teams beat all them”: Isiah Thomas addresses the misconceptions surrounding the Bad Boy Pistons

"All them people that they say are the best to ever do it, my teams beat all them": Isiah Thomas addresses the misconceptions surrounding the Bad Boy Pistons
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Spencer Dinwiddie didn't want to go to Harvard?!": Wizards stars recalls why he rejected the prestigious Ivy League college for Colorado Boulder
Next Article
"Yes, I'm older than them" - Fernando Alonso on the challenge of racing against the new-gen stars in Formula 1
NBA Latest Post
"All them people that they say are the best to ever do it, my teams beat all them": Isiah Thomas addresses the misconceptions surrounding the Bad Boy Pistons
“All them people that they say are the best to ever do it, my teams beat all them”: Isiah Thomas addresses the misconceptions surrounding the Bad Boy Pistons

During an appearance on Bleacher Report’s Full-Bodied with Channing Frye, Isiah Thomas talked about defeating…