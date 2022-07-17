Allen Iverson could have his iconic Reebok black jersey back on shelves before his $32M due in 2030

Sixers legend Allen Iverson’s iconic Reebok jersey could find itself back on the shelves.

It was a moment of nostalgia for hoop fans, especially those residing in Philadelphia, with the news of Allen Iverson’s iconic Sixers jersey possibly being back in retail soon. A cultural icon, AI holds a special place in the hearts of locals in Philly. The veteran point guard played 12-seasons for the franchise.

In what many believe, The Answer was the most charismatic NBA player after Bulls legend Michael Jordan. However, the former MVP failed to capitalize on his popularity due to a string of poor decisions and the lack of a work ethic that an MJ or Kobe Bryant exhibited.

Al would often land himself in trouble for his anti-authority nature but never altered his extravagant lifestyle. The eleven-time All-Star brought what we now call swagger and drip to the NBA, inspiring an entire generation with his outfits and heavy accessories, with a hip-hop touch.

Everyone wanted to play, dress, and emulate the mannerisms of AI. Thus there was some good news for fans of the Sixers legend as in a report by Philidelphia Inquirer, AI’s classic jersey might make a comeback to the shelves.

The Sixers are planning to bring back Allen Iverson’s iconic black jersey.

Despite making millions of dollars during his career, Iverson was not ready to shed off his image of being a boy from the hood, making him relatable. While he had his share of flaws, the four-time scoring champion was the villain everyone liked.

Thus one could imagine his merchandise being among the most popular NBA players. Sadly, the former point guard failed to make sound decisions with his $200M fortune almost going broke. Luckily, his lifetime association with Reebok will have him receive $32M in 2030.

Adding to the celebrations are reports of his iconic jersey possibly making a comeback to the shelves.

REPORT: The 76ers could bring back the black Allen Iverson uniforms in near future, via @PhillyInquirer. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Er9AyalG9L — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 28, 2022

“So 25 years ago this month, the Sixers ditched red and blue for black and gold as they revolutionized their uniforms with the help of Allen Iverson, who assisted in the design of the jerseys just before he reenergized the franchise. They won’t be worn next season to coincide with the 25th anniversary as the Sixers are not one of the teams authorized by the league to wear a throwback — or ‘classic’ — uniform in 2022-23. But it’s safe to assume that the black uniforms are in the conversation to be worn as alternates the next time the Sixers are allowed to do so.”

Though there is still an official confirmation to be made, one can expect the sales to hit the roof if Commissioner Adam Silver gives the go-ahead.

