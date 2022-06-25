“Allen Iverson has a $1 million net worth but refused to give back $10,000 he unfairly won”: When the 76ers legend caused a scene at a casino and still found a way to benefit

Allen Iverson has built up quite the net worth from his playing days, reaching $1 million, but once he got involved in a weird scene with a casino.

The 76ers guard goes down as one of the greatest players in NBA history to have never won a championship ring. He tried several times, and he was part of some teams that got really close, but he never captured that elusive dream.

Iverson’s vintage move was his crossover. He’d regularly destroy opponents with his crisp handles, and the only player who’s come close to reaching his level of ball handling is Kyrie Irving. Iverson even got the great Michael Jordan with his move.

March 12, 1997: Rookie Allen Iverson with the crossover and jumper on Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/6ZjXITiD3i — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) March 12, 2021

IverDson’s other vintage moment came in the 2001 NBA Finals when he drilled a shot over Tyronn Lue and then stepped over him. The shot came in a massive upset win against the Kobe-Shaq Lakers, and even though the 76ers ultimately lost the series 4-1, the moment lives on in history.

21 years ago today, Allen Iverson gave us this iconic moment, stepping over Tyronn Lue 😤 pic.twitter.com/m9H2pbS0Wj — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2022

Allen Iverson once refused to pay back $10,000 he won unfairly

Iverson liked to celebrate his victories in style, but once, that led to a very weird and unprecedented scenario at a casino. In 2005, when Iverson was a member of the 76ers, he was in the peak of his career.

In the 2005-06 season, Iverson averaged 33 points per game, 3.2 rebounds per game, and 7.4 assists a game. His stats were remarkable. After a December 9th victory over the Charlotte Bobcats, Iverson visited a casino, and he won big time there.

However, the dealer paid Iverson $10,000 more in chips than he was supposed to get which created quite the scene. Iverson then refused to give back the $10,000 which was against city laws and started arguing with casino staff.

However, Iverson walked away from unscathed. He wasn’t banned from the casino, and he eventually gave back the money he was unfairly given. For his troubles, Iverson was given a $10,000 game voucher too. It’s crazy how everything worked for Iverson, but like that season, a lot of things seemed to be going his way.

