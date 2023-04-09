Allen Iverson Once Inspired Shaquille O’Neal, LeBron James, and Rest of the East All-Stars With a Half-time Talk to Beat Kobe Bryant & Co

There are only a few players in the history of basketball who took All-Star games seriously. A fan of the game might think of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant when they hear that. Nobody might believe that Allen Iverson would even bother to even play the game seriously, let alone inspire his teammates to do the same.

However, the 6-foot-tall guard didn’t just collect 2 All-Star game MVPs because he was a fan favorite. The man treated those games like he did any other basketball game.

And although he was not a man of a lot of words and believed in doing and setting an example, in the 2005 All-Star game, he went out of his way to give a team full of stars like Shaquille O’Neal, LeBron James, Vince Carter, etc., a talk that would win them a tough game against Kobe’s West.

When Allen Iverson inspired Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James to win an All-Star game

All-Star games mattered nothing more back in the day than it does right now. Only getting selected for the teams is what players care for. Hence, the annual exhibition game becomes a fun game where players showcase their talents and high-flying abilities to entertain the crowd.

It wasn’t the case in 2005 when the Bryant-led West which also had Kevin Garnett, Yao Ming, Dirk Nowitzki, and Steve Nash, was taking on the East to take home the victory.

Iverson, who was criticized for not even liking team practices, took exception to it and gave an awe-inspiring talk to his teammates that didn’t just win them the game, but also won him his second All-Star game MVP.

And the man who was on the sidelines to witness it closely while his assistants were swearing him not to take off AI after that speech, told the story himself of the Knuckleheads podcast recently.

Stan Van Gundy was the Miami Heat head coach that year and was the East’s coach in the All-Star game.

Allen Iverson’s competitiveness

AI’s talent and skills always overshadowed one part of his character that made him the unstoppable baller he was. His competitive nature.

Imagine playing against your idol whom you grew up admiring as a hero of yours. Most players just let that game fly in awe, to soak in what they have been able to achieve and where they are. Not Allen Iverson.

The rookie sensation crossed over Michael Jordan ruthlessly when he faced him for the first time in March 1997.

Most players get their welcome to the NBA moment when superstars humble them with a move or by trash-talking. AI made MJ announce his presence on the biggest basketball stages of all by blowing past him like none other.