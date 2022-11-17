Allen Iverson Once Suffered a $2000 Worth ‘Beer Robbery’ at the Hands of Unforgiving Celtics Fans

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Allen Iverson is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Allen Iverson was more than a basketball player, during his time in the NBA. Sure, his NBA career was pretty darn good too. After all, you don’t get anointed by so many across the world as the pound-for-pound greatest player of all time.

But, more than his game, it was his attitude and his personality that really got through to everyone.

His sense of fashion, self-confidence and overall demeanor shaped the minds of countless future generations of the NBA. But while that is beyond great, it was this exact demeanor that may have been partially responsible for the man not getting his money’s worth of beer after a tough, tough series.

Let’s dive into it, shall we?

Chris Mannix revealed how he lost Allen Iverson $2000 worth of beer after a tough series against the Boston Celtics

The 2002 NBA playoffs weren’t quite what Allen Iverson was hoping for.

Despite making the NBA Finals just a year prior, the 76ers were forced to bow out of the postseason in the first round by the Boston Celtics in just 5 games.

Now, at the time, Chris Mannix was a ball boy with the Boston Celtics.

Why does that matter?

Well, because he plays a major role in this story, as well as narrates it to Bleacher Report.

And speaking of B/R, here is what they had to report on the matter, after the Chris Mannix interview.

“Philadelphia had just lost the series to the Celtics in Boston and Iverson wanted to make sure the bus was fully stocked for his dejected colleagues.

To that end, he sent Mannix out armed with what he remembers to be about $2,000 and instructions to bring back as much Corona as possible.

Now, that sounds like the start of a hilarious movie called “Beer Run.” Perhaps we could get Jonah Hill to play Mannix.

According to the current SI writer, he had to hoof it a quarter of a mile to the nearest liquor store. That’s where he loaded up a hand truck with as much beer as you can buy with a couple grand—oh to have seen that cashier’s face.

This is where a great story gets even better, because Mannix finds that jubilant Celtics fans have no qualms in taking beer off a cart and calling it their own. On the way into the parking lot, fans began to pillage the cart as if it were a beer buffet.

Little by little, his mountain of beer begins to dwindle, and then really gets crushed when Celtics players get at it.

We assume a Boston ball boy was more than happy to fork over a few beers to the home team.

Either way, by the time it gets back to Iverson, all of four cases of beer remain. Mannix remembers Iverson saying, “That’s what my money bought you? That’s what $2,000 bought you.”

Yikes!

Paying that much money, for just 4 cases of beer is quite something. But hey, even today, the man has more than enough in his bank account to do it more than comfortably.

Allen Iverson’s deal with Reebok

Allen Iverson has a pretty sweet deal with Reebok lined up for him right now. It may just be one of the best retirement plans in NBA history.

Rebook made Allen Iverson put $32M into a trust that pays him $1M a yr.

He can’t access the money until he

is 55 so he wouldn’t go broke. “I was throwing $50K a night at strippers.” pic.twitter.com/RludAOKtl6 — Black Millionaires ® (@Blackmillions_) March 23, 2022

As things stand, Allen Iverson is just 47 years old. So, he still does have to hold on for 8 more years.

But after that time passes, perhaps the famous party phase of Allen Iverson will make its return back into his life.

The lord almighty knows he will have enough money to make it happen.

