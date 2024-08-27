Allen Iverson Was ‘Educated’ On How To Drive His Rolls Royce By His 76ers Teammate

With millions earned from his NBA contracts and endorsement deals, Allen Iverson was known for his extravagant spending. He didn’t hesitate to splurge on lavish jewelry and high-priced real estate, but his greatest passion was for luxury automobiles. While The Answer schooled his opponents on the hardwood, he had to learn how to drive a Rolls Royce from his veteran Sixers teammate.

When Iverson appeared on the Knuckleheads podcast about three months ago, he sat down with former NBA veteran Quentin Richardson and shared a story of how Derrick Coleman taught him the right way to drive his Rolls Royce after watching how the veteran drove the beauty.

“He called me Al. He said, ‘This is what you do Al. You know what I mean? Get you a bottle of Cris. You put on your diamond necklace with no chain-no shirt on. And you put your Versace drawers on with your slippers. And you ride around all day.’ I was like, ‘Yo, DC is crazy’.”

Iverson not only brought a certain swagger to the court but off the court as well. The 11-time All-Star made wearing jewelry and baggy clothing a norm in the early 2000s. And one more thing Iverson spent lavishly on was cars.

The Answer had a wide range of high-end cars in his collection. Some of the most popular automobiles Iverson owned were the Hummer H1 Alpha HX, Mercedes Maybach 57S, Bentley Continental GT, and Cadillac Escalade to name a few.

His passion for cars was recently highlighted by former player-turned-coach, Mark Jackson. During an episode of the Come Talk 2 Me, Jackson mentioned playing Iverson and the 76ers in the playoffs.

While in the city, Jackson went up to a store that was supposedly closed. He peeped in to see Iverson inside with his white Rolls Royce parked out. As he was allowed to enter after the Hall of Famer instructed him to be let in, someone ended up crashing into his car.

“… At some point while we’re standing in the store his white Rolls-Royce is parked at the bus stop right outside the door. Car hits his Rolls-Royce. I’m sitting there like yo they just hit you. Are you kidding me?”

When Jackson asked Iverson why he wasn’t fazed, he said, “That just gives me a reason to drive the black one tomorrow.”

Unfortunately due to Iverson’s lavish spending habits, he lost everything within just two years after his retirement and even declared bankruptcy.